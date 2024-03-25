Blackened Horns are essential materials that can be used to enhance equipment in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Unfortunately, because it is a rare resource, getting it involves killing a boss monster.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Blackened Horns in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to find Blackened Horns in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

There are other caves in the area. So, be sure to check you’re in the correct one. Image via Capcom

Blackened Horns have a chance of dropping from Goreminotaurs, which are basically juiced versions of the normal Minotaurs, and you can find the Goreminotaur boss in the Sandspire Den, southwest of Bakbattahl in Battahl.

If you’ve found Medusa or have entered Wyrmsblood Forest before, you’ll find the den just south before the divide between the forest and the desert area. But if you haven’t been in this direction, place a marker on your map roughly at the above location, venture along the western road from Bakbattahl, and head south once you reach the divide.

As soon as you’re inside the Den, it won’t take long to find the Goremintaur, and being a boss, it can be challenging to kill with its three heath bars. Its attack can be fatal, so use your surroundings as best as possible to avoid being hit by them and position your team for success.

Tip: Before fighting the Goreminotaur, ensure you have a healthy supply of health potions as this fight will be brutal!

For example, if you’re a ranged class, head up the spiral path and attack from above while staying out of range. But if you’re a close-range damage dealer, you’ll need to watch how it moves and dodge when he’s about to swing or charge.

If you’re a healer, be sure to cast healing spells and buffs as often as possible and stay out of the way. I took this beast on while I was around level 18, and it was a rough battle, but we scraped through. So, unless you’re looking for a hard challenge, wait until you’re at least level 20 before taking him on.

Blackened Horns are chance-based drops, meaning you aren’t guaranteed to get one when you kill a Goreminotaur, so you may have to wait for the Goreminotaur boss to respawn (it usually takes a few days) and try again. It should be noted that only the Goreminotaur drops the Blackened Horns—normal Minotaurs only drop Minotaur Horns.

So, whether you’re just looking to kill all the bosses or need Blackened Horns, this is everything you need to know about how to find and kill Goreminotaurs for them in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

