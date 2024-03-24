Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Hot Spring in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has plenty of locations to discover on your adventure as the Arisen, and the Hot Spring is a destination worth visiting—but where do you find it? We have the answer.

The map in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is split into three large areas of Vermund, Battahl, and the Agamen Volcanic Islands, separated by long and winding roads with danger lurking around every corner. When making the journey to the Hot Spring, prepare for many enemy encounters.

Entering the Hot Spring will earn you an achievement or trophy so it’s worth the journey. If you want to know the exact spot where it can be located, we’ve got the details you need.

Where to find the Hot Spring in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A pleasant dip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hot Spring in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is found on the Agamen Volcanic Islands. Entry is through the Volcanic Island Camp, while the official in-game name of the Hot Spring is the Geyser Hamlet.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 begins on the Agamen Volcanic Islands, where you made your escape, and you return in the main story. However, you can get there earlier by traveling through Drabnir’s Grotto. If you take this route, follow the main road until you reach the Volcanic Island Camp.

Just outside of the exit to Drabnir’s Grotto, you meet Gautstafr on the main road. Progressing his quest will take you directly to the Hot Spring and you unlock the Magick Archer vocation through this questline.

Upon arrival at the Hot Spring, speak to the NPC sitting on the floor, Lamond, and complete his quest to unlock the Warfarer Vocation. This is not a time-limited quest, so you can accept it and return to it later. Speak to the NPC on the desk and pay 100 Gold to enter the Hot Spring and earn an achievement or trophy for your effort.

