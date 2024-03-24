Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find and defeat the Dullahan (Headless Horseman)

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 quest Till Death Do Us Part challenges you to confront the Dullahan, also known as the Headless Horseman, to assist the husband of a noblewoman in Vernworth. To do this, you need to head to Illdoer’s Resting Place. Here’s how to get there.

Before you head there, make sure you are well-equipped with items to restore your health. I recommend you use your recipes to craft some potions and roborants but also buy some items at the vendors. While you don’t actually have to survive the entire fight against the Dullahan, the time you need to stay there to help Gregor is enough to burn through your health fast.

How to start the Till Death Do Us Apart quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can begin Till Death Do Us Part in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by talking to Margit, who is in front of The Watchhead’s Home in Vernworth’s Noble Quarter. She’s recognizable by her white hair and red dress. If she isn’t there, I suggest wandering around the Noble Quarter streets until an NPC named Oswald comes up to you with the tale of how Margit’s husband, Gregor, was dispatched to confront the Dullahan. After this, Margit should be in front of the house. Talk to her, and she will point you toward the general area of the Illdoer’s Resting Place, where Gregor and the Headless Horseman await.

The Headless Horseman (Dullahan) location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It’s in the dead center of the area. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Headless Horseman is located in Illdoer’s Resting Place, within the Misty Marshes, far west of Vernworth, in an area depicted as cloudy white on the map. It’s also northwest of Harve Village and directly north of Guerco Cavern.

No matter the time of day, it’s always dark in this area. Approach from the southeast road leading into the Misty Marshes. I suggest you follow the path marked by torches until you come across a campfire. Resting there is a good idea for a solid checkpoint. Then, head down the staircase going northwest. At the end of this staircase, a small wooden bridge will lead you to Illdoer’s Resting Place, where you’ll find Gregor battling the Dullahan. Just get close and start fighting the Headless Horseman.

If you stumble upon the Strange Corridor while searching for the Dullahan, remember it’s not the correct route to Illdoer’s Resting Place. Turn around and search for the path marked by torches instead.

How to beat the Dullahan in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Gregor is relieved. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At this point, all you have to do is take one health bar of the Dullahan with the help of Gregor, his soldiers, and your Pawns.

There’s nothing special you need to do to defeat the Dullahan except hitting it with your best attacks. Since you’ll have the help of Gregor and other NPCs, it’s preferable to stay away from the fight and attack at range or use defensive moves consistently to avoid the big damage that the Dullahan can deal with its sword slashes. Remember to keep reviving your allies and Pawns to keep the fight going. When the horseman loses a full health bar, it will run away, and you’ll have saved Gregor.

Finally, head back to Vernworth and speak with Margit again to tell her the good news. As a reward, she will give you one Steeled Virtue sword, one Lustrous Targe shield, and 5,000 G.

