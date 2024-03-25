Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to petrify a Medusa in DD2

Medusa is one of the more challenging monsters to kill in Dragon’s Dogma 2. As such, there are various trophies related to her death, including one called An Eye for an Eye, where you must petrify Medusa.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to petrify a Medusa to earn the An Eye for an Eye trophy in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to petrify Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

Medusa can be found in the Caliginous Depths Cave. Image via CAPCOM

To petrify Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must equip and wield a Preserved Severed Medusa Head against her. This means that you must kill Medusa by cutting off her head, collect the Preserved Head, wait at least four to seven days until she respawns, and then petrify her with her own head. Fun, right?

Before you start hacking away at the cursed snake woman, there are a few things you should know about achieving this trophy:

To cut off Medusa’s head, you must climb up her body, grab hold of her head, and start slashing away. For this reason, it’s best to be a Warrior, Fighter, or Thief because they specialize in this type of attack. You can only get a Preserved Medusa Head if you cut it off while she’s almost at full health. To do this, you must have good weapons and be at around level 50 as it will only take a few slashes to cut off her head. Once you pick up her head, return to Bakbattahl and throw her head in storage at an Inn. Items in storage won’t perish, so her head will be perfectly preserved while you wait for her to respawn. It should be noted that only the Preserved Medusa Head can petrify. If it decays and becomes the Decayed Medusa Head, you won’t be able to use it to petrify Medusa. This is also why you can’t rest at the campfire close to the cave. You need to pop the head into storage at an Inn to ensure it doesn’t decay, and you can’t access the storage from the campsite. Getting back to the cave with the preserved head is the trickiest part. You can run back to the cave with the head, and there’s a chance it might not decay. But if you want a more guaranteed way of getting to the cave without her head decaying, throwing down a Portcrystal in the cave and using a Ferrystone to return is easier.

Once Medusa has respawned and you’re in the cave, you must follow these steps to petrify her:

Equip the Preserved Medusa Head. From your inventory, select the Brandish option As you hold Medusa’s head, direct her gaze at the living Medusa to petrify her

And that’s it! It does take a bit of time and effort to get a Severed Head, wait for Medusa to respawn, and petrify her with her own head. But this is everything you need to know about how to petrify Medusa and earn the Eye for an Eye trophy in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

