Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to petrify a Medusa in DD2

How the tables have turned.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 24, 2024 08:35 pm
Medusa turning players to stone in DD2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Medusa is one of the more challenging monsters to kill in Dragon’s Dogma 2. As such, there are various trophies related to her death, including one called An Eye for an Eye, where you must petrify Medusa.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to petrify a Medusa to earn the An Eye for an Eye trophy in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to petrify Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2, explained

Medusa’s location with surrounding markers in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Medusa can be found in the Caliginous Depths Cave. Image via CAPCOM

To petrify Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must equip and wield a Preserved Severed Medusa Head against her. This means that you must kill Medusa by cutting off her head, collect the Preserved Head, wait at least four to seven days until she respawns, and then petrify her with her own head. Fun, right?

Before you start hacking away at the cursed snake woman, there are a few things you should know about achieving this trophy:

  1. To cut off Medusa’s head, you must climb up her body, grab hold of her head, and start slashing away. For this reason, it’s best to be a Warrior, Fighter, or Thief because they specialize in this type of attack.
  2. You can only get a Preserved Medusa Head if you cut it off while she’s almost at full health. To do this, you must have good weapons and be at around level 50 as it will only take a few slashes to cut off her head.
  3. Once you pick up her head, return to Bakbattahl and throw her head in storage at an Inn. Items in storage won’t perish, so her head will be perfectly preserved while you wait for her to respawn.
    1. It should be noted that only the Preserved Medusa Head can petrify. If it decays and becomes the Decayed Medusa Head, you won’t be able to use it to petrify Medusa.
    2. This is also why you can’t rest at the campfire close to the cave. You need to pop the head into storage at an Inn to ensure it doesn’t decay, and you can’t access the storage from the campsite.
  4. Getting back to the cave with the preserved head is the trickiest part. You can run back to the cave with the head, and there’s a chance it might not decay. But if you want a more guaranteed way of getting to the cave without her head decaying, throwing down a Portcrystal in the cave and using a Ferrystone to return is easier.

Once Medusa has respawned and you’re in the cave, you must follow these steps to petrify her:

  1. Equip the Preserved Medusa Head. 
  2. From your inventory, select the Brandish option
  3. As you hold Medusa’s head, direct her gaze at the living Medusa to petrify her

And that’s it! It does take a bit of time and effort to get a Severed Head, wait for Medusa to respawn, and petrify her with her own head. But this is everything you need to know about how to petrify Medusa and earn the Eye for an Eye trophy in Dragon’s Dogma 2. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What is Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how to fix it
Standing outside Vernworth Pawn Riftstone in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
What is Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how to fix it
Zack Palm and others Zack Palm and others Mar 24, 2024
Read Article All main quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Medusa using petrify and her snake hair in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
All main quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Unsettling Encounter quest in DD2
A Dragon's Dogma 2 screenshot that shows The Arisen hiding behind a pillar while Wilhelmina speaks to a guard.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Unsettling Encounter quest in DD2
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Mar 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how to fix it
Standing outside Vernworth Pawn Riftstone in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
What is Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how to fix it
Zack Palm and others Zack Palm and others Mar 24, 2024
Read Article All main quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Medusa using petrify and her snake hair in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
All main quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Unsettling Encounter quest in DD2
A Dragon's Dogma 2 screenshot that shows The Arisen hiding behind a pillar while Wilhelmina speaks to a guard.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Unsettling Encounter quest in DD2
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Mar 24, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.