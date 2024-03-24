Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to acquire a preserved Medusa head in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features several terrifying enemies you will eventually encounter. One of the most formidable and challenging examples is Medusa. This petrifying monster of Greek mythology is not only hard to beat but also hard to find. However, defeating it and getting its head will be very beneficial.

Recommended Videos

Here is how to acquire a preserved Medusa head in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to defeat Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Medusa is a tough boss to beat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Medusa can be found in the Caliginous Depths cave, which is located in the southwest of Bakbattahl. If you wish to get a preserved Medusa head, you will need either the Thief, Fighter, or Warrior Vocation. These classes equip you with slashing weapons, which you’ll need to cut off the monster’s head effectively, with Thief being the best choice. It allows you to quickly and easily grab hold of the monster, and its weapons are sharp and fast enough to cut off its head as fast as possible. You’ll need to chop off her head while her health bar is as full as possible to get the Preserved Medusa head, meaning her first or second health bar.

How to acquire a preserved Medusa head in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Preserved Medusa head is worth the effort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve selected your class, it’s best to prepare before the fight starts. Additionally, as the boss performs powerful petrification moves, it would be wise to get some Panacea and the Ring of Motility if you have it, in case you or your Pawns get petrified during the fight. The ring can be purchased from the Agamen Ruins Apothecary in Agamen Ruins. Once you have everything set, it’s time to begin the fight.

Remember: Your goal is to decapitate Medusa as quickly as possible. To do this, run into the room while avoiding her attacks and climb her back. You can do this by jumping and grabbing onto her back with the R2 or RT buttons on the console or whatever the dedicated button is on PC. Do this only when your Pawns have the monster’s attention, but also try to prevent them from being petrified.

Once you’ve successfully latched on to her back, climb up to her neck and begin relentlessly attacking her head. You’ll do this for a while, so be sure to use restorative items when you’re getting low on Stamina. Keep going until she keels over and falls on her face, which means she’s stunned, and you can finish her off. Once she dies, you’ll be able to loot her body for items, including her head, which fell on the floor. If all goes well, you’ll receive the Preserved Medusa Head item, which can be used to petrify monsters and instantly kill them. The item can even be used on Medusa herself, and doing this will net you a trophy/achievement.

To use it, simply select Equip in your inventory and then ‘Brandish’ to aim the head at your desired enemy. It’s worth noting that the Preserved Medusa Head will rot in your inventory and will wither with enough uses, so be sure to strike the right balance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more