Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Phantom Oxcart quest

The Phantom Oxcart quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a lengthy questline that has multiple avenues to complete it but there is one approach that is best. We’re here to tell you exactly what you need to do.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a number of achievements and trophies to earn, one of which is directly tied to the Phantom Oxcart quest as you must board it. However, choosing the wrong option can lead to this being eliminated entirely.

Fortunately, we’re here to make sure you make no mistakes with a definitive walkthrough on all the steps you need to complete.

How to start the Phantom Oxcart quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Phantom Oxcart quest can be obtained in Vernsworth, but you must progress in the main story to receive this quest as it can only be discovered after returning to the city after reaching Bakbattahl.

I encountered this quest by the Oxcart station in Vernsworth, where I overhead a conversation where an Oxcart driver was complaining that he had heard reports of an Oxcart traveling the roads at night—something he is unable to do.

Once the dialogue was completed, the Phantom Oxcart quest was added to my list of quests. If you are not encountering the quest, try resting nearby and coming back another day.

Where to find the Phantom Oxcart in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A short walk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Phantom Oxcart is only found at night on the northeastern road leaving Vernworth. The Phantom Oxcart can be found near an intersection northeast of the city and can be easily identified by its blue lights.

When approaching the Phantom Oxcart, a short dialogue scene will play. Then, question the soldier marked by a yellow icon. He will try to run away, so chase him down and grab him. A choice is given whether to let him go or hand him over to the guards at Vernsworth. I did the latter.

You receive a Merchant’s Document. Take this to Captain Brandt at night at The Stardrop Inn and you are given two choices to either follow the Phantom Oxcart or disguise yourself as a Pawn. If you want to earn the achievement or trophy, you must do the latter.

How to board the Phantom Oxcart in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Take everything off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To board the Oxcart, return to the marked location and remove all your equipped armor and weapons. Speak to the driver and enter the back of the cart. An examine spot will appear, click this, and then embark on the journey—this can’t be skipped but the achievement/trophy will pop immediately.

After a short while, you are tasked with defeating some goblins. Do no re-equip your weapons or gear, as the Phantom Oxcart will leave without you. They are low-level goblins who can be defeated with punches. Do not command your Pawns here either, as this also results in the Phantom Oxcart leaving.

When all enemies are defeated, return to the Oxcart and re-interact with the examination point to continue the journey. You arrive at the border checkpoint and a short dialogue scene plays. Guards will then punch you and other passengers; do not retaliate. After a short while, the journey continues.

Upon arrival at the Spellseal Door in Bakbattahl, guards notice you are not a Pawn. Re-equip your weapons and armor, defeat the guards, and receive the Labor Requisition Order. It’s worth noting that I encountered a bug at this point and my Pawns would not attack, which made the fight more difficult than it should have been.

To complete the quest, return to Vernworth and speak to Captain Brandt at the The Stardrop Inn at night. Rather than using a Ferrystone, take an Oxcart to the Checkpoint Border Town and then a second Oxcart from there to Vernworth.

