How to find Pink Ribbon Eels in Infinity Nikki

Pink Ribbon Eels are a rare catch in Infinity Nikki. Find out how to catch them to complete the quest and gain your rewards.
Published: Dec 30, 2024 12:27 pm

With the Shooting Star Season update in Infinity Nikki comes new quests, events and sketches for you to delve into. In the Take The Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel event, you can earn Diamonds and other rewards by completing Random and World Quests.

Table of contents

How to find Pink Ribbon Eels in Infinity Nikki

You may already be familiar with Ribbon Eels in Infinity Nikki, a long blue fish you can catch around the Breezy Meadow waters. Its cousin, the Pink Ribbon Eel, is a rare eel fish found only in specific places around Miraland. These are a limited-time item, only found during this special event. To find a Pink Ribbon Eel you should make your way to Leisureely Angler’s Branch in Breezy Meadows or the Swan Gazebo.

swan gazebo and anglers infinity nikki locations
Both locations are in Breezy Meadows. Screenshot by dot Esports

Scout around the coast and look for the tell-tale movement in the water. When there are fish to be caught, the water will ripple in a circular pool, and you can see the fish swimming around. You can spot Pink Ribbon Eels by the pink bubble floating from the surface of the rippling water. To the left of the Angler’s Branch, there is a giant lily pad to use as a boat. Speak to the Croaker and his team will push you out into the middle of the lake where you should be able to find at least one fishing pool with a Pink Ribbon Eel.

nikki in a pink ballgown standing on a lily pad boat, watching for pink bubbles in the water
Watch out for pink bubbles when you start to fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pink Ribbon Eels are some of the strongest fish in Miraland, and take a few attempts to reel them in. They are limited to about five Pink Ribbon Eels each day, so return each day to fish for more. Once you have caught a few, save them in your inventory for future Take The Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel Event quests. You will need one to give to Mitcheli to swap for resources and another to give to Ocheno.

How to complete the Pink Ribbon Eel quests

Take The Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel is a limited-time event in Infinity Nikki, and will run for 25 days from Dec. 30, 2024. To complete the event and gain all of your rewards, head to the Events tab on your menu wheel and scroll down to Lucky Journey. The quests are in two sections- Lucky Moments and Fun Encounters- with further quests arriving after one week.

speaking to donald to complete a quest in infinity nikki
Speak to Donald to find out more about the mysterious fluffy monster. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SectionQuestReward
Fun EncountersRibbon Eel Exchange

Exchange a Pink Ribbon Eel for rewards with Mitcheli at the Leisureely Angler’s Branch.
30 Diamonds
100 Thread of Purity
30k Bling
Fun EncountersLucky Pink Ribbon Eel

Give Ocheno a Pink Ribbon Eel for his son. He is at the waterside at the Leisureely Angler’s Branch.		30 Diamonds
100 Thread of Purity
30k Bling
Fun EncountersKindled Inspiration: Lucky Clothing

Visit Mysti at the Field Base and show her your fishing outfit. 		30 Diamonds
100 Thread of Purity
30k Bling
Lucky MomentsMystery of the Lake Monster

Speak to Donald at Leisureely Angler’s Branch about the monster.
Wait in the pier until night time and speak to Fluffy.
Groom Fluffy and then wait until daytime to speak to Donald.
40 Diamonds
150 Shiny Bubbles
30k Bling
Lucky MomentsBad Luck, Good Luck

Speak to Marco at the Swan Gazebo.
Head to Leisureely Angler’s Branch and speak to Valentina.
Go back to the Swan Gazebo and give Marco the message.
Give him a Florapom.		40 Diamonds
35 Shining Particles
40k Bling
Lucky MomentsUnlocks after completing Truth and Celebration on Jan.6, 2025.40 Diamonds
1.0kg Pink Ribbon Eel
150 Shiny Bubbles
30k Bling

As soon as the final quests in this Pink Ribbon Eel event arrive, we will keep you updated. Until then, why not check out how to upgrade your outfits in Infinity Nikki?

