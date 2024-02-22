How to make Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft

The bizarre web series Skibidi Toilet is a popular meme online, so it’s no surprise you can craft it in the addictive browser game Infinite Craft.
Skibidi Toilet is a difficult item to make, as it requires various steps and a range of other items to put together. With this in mind, let’s check out how to make everyone’s favorite human-headed toilet in Infinite Craft.
How to craft Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft
The recipe for Skibidi Toilet
The crafting recipe for Skibidi Toilet requires Talking Toilet and Skibidi, but both of these items need multiple steps to make. It’s a long process, so be prepared.
How to craft Skibidi in Infinite Craft
To make this a little easier to explain, we’ll split the Skibidi item into three parts: Ski, Bii, and Bidibi. You need to craft each part to make Skibidi and get the first part of the Skibidi Toilet recipe.
The recipe for Ski
- Earth and Earth = Mountain
- Wind and Mountain = Avalanche
- Avalanche and Avalanche = Snow
Put your Snow aside for now, as you’ll need it a little later on in the crafting process.
- Water and Fire = Steam
- Steam and Fire = Engine
- Wind and Fire = Smoke
- Smoke and Smoke = Cloud
- Engine and Cloud = Jet
- Water and Jet = Plane
For the last part of the Ski recipe, you need to bring back your Snow and combine it with the Plane item. You’ll then have the Ski part of Skibidi.
- Snow and Plane = Ski
The recipe for Bii
- Water and Earth = Plant
- Wind and Plant = Dandelion
- Plant and Dandelion = Weed
- Water and Dandelion = Wine
- Wine and Weed = Hangover
- Water and Hangover = Cure
You’ll need your Cure item later on for the last few steps, so leave it for now.
- Cloud and Cloud = Rain
- Rain and Rain = Rainbow
- Wine and Water = Holy Water
- Wine and Holy Water = Catholic Church
- Rainbow and Catholic Church = Gay
Bring the Cure item back into play and combine it with Gay to create Straight.
- Gay and Cure = Straight
- Straight and Gay = Bi
- Bi and Bi = Bii
All that’s left now is to create the Bidibi part of Skibidi, which you can make by combining Bid with Bii. Let’s take a look at how to do it.
The recipe for Bidibi
- Water and Water = Lake
- Fire and Fire = Volcano
- Volcano and Lake = Hawaii
- Island and Island = Continent
- Lake and Continent = America
- Hawaii and America = Obama
- Obama and America = Change
- Lake and Lake = Ocean
- Ocean and Ocean = Sea
- Continent and America = North America
- Water and North America = Canada
- Sea and Canada = C
- Change and C = D
- D and Bi = Bid
Lastly, bring back Bii and combine it with the newly formed Bid to make Bidibi. The final step to create the Skibidi part of the Skibidi Toilet recipe is to put Ski and Bidibi together, and you’ll have made Skibidi.
- Bii and Bid= Bidibi
- Ski and Bidibi= Skibidi
How to create the Talking Toilet in Infinite Craft
This isn’t any ordinary toilet that you’re crafting. Instead, you’ll need to make the Talking Toilet, as this is the only way to get Skibidi Toilet. If you’re still with me, let’s take a look at the process of making the Talking Toilet.
As a side note, you’ll already have crafted some of the items here beforehand—such as Dandelion and Weed—but I’m going to include them again so you know exactly which steps to follow, so things don’t get too confusing.
- Water and Earth = Plant
- Water and Plant = Swamp
- Swamp and Plant = Venus Flytrap
- Wind and Plant = Dandelion
- Plant and Dandelion = Weed
- Weed and Dust = Clean
- Venus Flytrap and Clean = Toilet
There you have your Toilet, but now we have to make it talk. That’s not a sentence I thought I’d ever have to say, but here we are. This recipe gets a little weird, so prepare yourself.
- Earth and Earth = Mountain
- Water and Water = Lake
- Mountain and Lake = Fjord
- Water and Fjord = Whale
- Whale and Dust = Sperm
- Fire and Fire = Volcano
- Volcano and Lake = Island
- Island and Island = Continent
- Lake and Continent = America
- Water and America = Freedom
- Water and Freedom = Slavery
- Slavery and America = Civil War
- Civil War and America = Lincoln
- Lincoln and America = Penny
- Sperm and Penny = Penis
Told you it was going to get weird. Let’s move on to the next part of the Talking Toilet recipe.
- Plant and Plant = Tree
- Water and Tree = River
- River and Earth = Delta
- Tree and River = Paper
- Paper and Paper = Book
- Delta and Book = Alphabet
- Alphabet and Alphabet = Word
- Word and Mountain = Mouth
- Penis and Mouth = Talking Penis
Yep, it got weirder. I’m so sorry you had to read about how to make a Talking Penis, but if you want to make Skibidi Toilet, I’m afraid it has to happen. We are almost done though, so let’s finish off with the final part of the recipe.
- Fire and Earth = Lava
- Water and Lava = Stone
- Stone and Lava = Obsidian
- Stone and Obsidian = Blade
- Stone and Blade = Axe
- Stone and Axe = Head
- Talking Penis and Head = Talking Head
- Toilet and Talking Head = Talking Toilet
Crafting Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft
Now you’ll have your Skibidi and Talking Toilet items, as long as you followed the recipes listed above. The final step in the Skibidi Toilet recipe is to merge the Talking Toilet with Skibidi, and voilà. You finally have Skibidi Toilet available to use and play with in Infinite Craft.
Is this lengthy process worth it for one item? If you’re a fan of a good old-fashioned meme, then yes, I would say that it’s definitely worth it—especially if you want to tell your fellow Infinite Craft players that you’re now the proud owner of Skibidi Toilet.
Make sure to check out our Infinite Craft crafting and recipe guide to find out how to craft a range of items in the endless browser game.