How to make Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft

The bizarre web series Skibidi Toilet is a popular meme online, so it’s no surprise you can craft it in the addictive browser game Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Skibidi Toilet is a difficult item to make, as it requires various steps and a range of other items to put together. With this in mind, let’s check out how to make everyone’s favorite human-headed toilet in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft

The recipe for Skibidi Toilet

The crafting recipe for Skibidi Toilet requires Talking Toilet and Skibidi, but both of these items need multiple steps to make. It’s a long process, so be prepared.

How to craft Skibidi in Infinite Craft

To make this a little easier to explain, we’ll split the Skibidi item into three parts: Ski, Bii, and Bidibi. You need to craft each part to make Skibidi and get the first part of the Skibidi Toilet recipe.

The recipe for Ski

The first part of Skibidi is Ski. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earth and Earth = Mountain

Wind and Mountain = Avalanche

Avalanche and Avalanche = Snow

Put your Snow aside for now, as you’ll need it a little later on in the crafting process.

Water and Fire = Steam

Steam and Fire = Engine

Wind and Fire = Smoke

Smoke and Smoke = Cloud

Engine and Cloud = Jet

Water and Jet = Plane

For the last part of the Ski recipe, you need to bring back your Snow and combine it with the Plane item. You’ll then have the Ski part of Skibidi.

Snow and Plane = Ski

The recipe for Bii

There’s a Bii? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water and Earth = Plant

Wind and Plant = Dandelion

Plant and Dandelion = Weed

Water and Dandelion = Wine

Wine and Weed = Hangover

Water and Hangover = Cure

You’ll need your Cure item later on for the last few steps, so leave it for now.

Cloud and Cloud = Rain

Rain and Rain = Rainbow

Wine and Water = Holy Water

Wine and Holy Water = Catholic Church

Rainbow and Catholic Church = Gay

Bring the Cure item back into play and combine it with Gay to create Straight.

Gay and Cure = Straight

Straight and Gay = Bi

Bi and Bi = Bii

All that’s left now is to create the Bidibi part of Skibidi, which you can make by combining Bid with Bii. Let’s take a look at how to do it.

The recipe for Bidibi

You finally have your Skibidi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water and Water = Lake

Fire and Fire = Volcano

Volcano and Lake = Hawaii

Island and Island = Continent

Lake and Continent = America

Hawaii and America = Obama

Obama and America = Change

Lake and Lake = Ocean

Ocean and Ocean = Sea

Continent and America = North America

Water and North America = Canada

Sea and Canada = C

Change and C = D

D and Bi = Bid

Lastly, bring back Bii and combine it with the newly formed Bid to make Bidibi. The final step to create the Skibidi part of the Skibidi Toilet recipe is to put Ski and Bidibi together, and you’ll have made Skibidi.

Bii and Bid= Bidibi

Ski and Bidibi= Skibidi

How to create the Talking Toilet in Infinite Craft

Part one of the Talking Toilet recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This isn’t any ordinary toilet that you’re crafting. Instead, you’ll need to make the Talking Toilet, as this is the only way to get Skibidi Toilet. If you’re still with me, let’s take a look at the process of making the Talking Toilet.

As a side note, you’ll already have crafted some of the items here beforehand—such as Dandelion and Weed—but I’m going to include them again so you know exactly which steps to follow, so things don’t get too confusing.

Water and Earth = Plant

Water and Plant = Swamp

Swamp and Plant = Venus Flytrap

Wind and Plant = Dandelion

Plant and Dandelion = Weed

Weed and Dust = Clean

Venus Flytrap and Clean = Toilet

There you have your Toilet, but now we have to make it talk. That’s not a sentence I thought I’d ever have to say, but here we are. This recipe gets a little weird, so prepare yourself.

Earth and Earth = Mountain

Water and Water = Lake

Mountain and Lake = Fjord

Water and Fjord = Whale

Whale and Dust = Sperm

Fire and Fire = Volcano

Volcano and Lake = Island

Island and Island = Continent

Lake and Continent = America

Water and America = Freedom

Water and Freedom = Slavery

Slavery and America = Civil War

Civil War and America = Lincoln

Lincoln and America = Penny

Sperm and Penny = Penis

Told you it was going to get weird. Let’s move on to the next part of the Talking Toilet recipe.

Part two of the Talking Toilet recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Plant and Plant = Tree

Water and Tree = River

River and Earth = Delta

Tree and River = Paper

Paper and Paper = Book

Delta and Book = Alphabet

Alphabet and Alphabet = Word

Word and Mountain = Mouth

Penis and Mouth = Talking Penis

Yep, it got weirder. I’m so sorry you had to read about how to make a Talking Penis, but if you want to make Skibidi Toilet, I’m afraid it has to happen. We are almost done though, so let’s finish off with the final part of the recipe.

Fire and Earth = Lava

Water and Lava = Stone

Stone and Lava = Obsidian

Stone and Obsidian = Blade

Stone and Blade = Axe

Stone and Axe = Head

Talking Penis and Head = Talking Head

Toilet and Talking Head = Talking Toilet

Crafting Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft

Meme lovers rejoice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you’ll have your Skibidi and Talking Toilet items, as long as you followed the recipes listed above. The final step in the Skibidi Toilet recipe is to merge the Talking Toilet with Skibidi, and voilà. You finally have Skibidi Toilet available to use and play with in Infinite Craft.

Is this lengthy process worth it for one item? If you’re a fan of a good old-fashioned meme, then yes, I would say that it’s definitely worth it—especially if you want to tell your fellow Infinite Craft players that you’re now the proud owner of Skibidi Toilet.

Make sure to check out our Infinite Craft crafting and recipe guide to find out how to craft a range of items in the endless browser game.