How to make Toilet in Infinite Craft

In case you were curious.
Karli Iwamasa
Published: Feb 18, 2024 01:22 am
The possibilities are endless in Infinite Craft, allowing you to make anything from pop culture icons to household items. If you’re looking to craft house-related items, you may eventually wonder how to make a Toilet.

Toilets are an essential part of everyday life even if they can get a little dirty. Thankfully, crafting Toilet in Infinite Craft isn’t too difficult, and it doesn’t require you to dive into the nastier side of this game. The recipe is relatively short compared to other craftable items in the game like Metal or Minecraft. The problem is that the recipe isn’t what you’d expect, and it uses a certain material that isn’t closely related to toilets, so don’t worry if you’ve been struggling to craft it. 

Here’s a quick and easy guide on how to get Toilet in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Toilet in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft Toilet recipe.
Who would’ve thought you need Venus Flytrap to get Toilet? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The recipe for Toilet can be broken down into two parts: Clean and Venus Flytrap. If you first craft Clean and Venus Flytrap, you can combine them to get Toilet. It’s unclear why this random combination would bring you to Toilet, but at least it doesn’t take too many steps.

  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Dandelion + Plant = Weed
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Weed = Clean
  • Plant + Water = Swamp
  • Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap
  • Venus Flytrap + Clean = Toilet

As you can imagine, crafting Toilet opens the door to creating other related items like Bathroom, Outhouse, Toilet Paper, Flush, Porta Potty, and Litterbox. And yes, Toilet + Explosion does in fact create Poop.

If you’d rather keep it clean, other words I got from random Toilet combinations were: Mount Rushmore (Toilet + Mountain), Black Hole (Toilet + Star), Gold (Toilet + Shiny), Milk (Toilet + Cow), and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Toilet + Harry Potter).

How to make Oedipus in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft with words related to Oedipus
Category:
General
General
How to make Oedipus in Infinite Craft
Feb 17, 2024
How to make Bread in Infinite Craft
Bread web in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Bread in Infinite Craft
Feb 17, 2024
How to make Pirate in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Pirate in Infinite Craft
Feb 17, 2024
Does Infinite Craft use AI?
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
Does Infinite Craft use AI?
Feb 17, 2024
All weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor player unleashes weapon on a swarm of bugs
Category:
General
General
All weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Feb 17, 2024
Karli Iwamasa
Karli is a freelance writer based in the Bay Area. She has written about your favorite video games on sites like Dot Esports and TheGamer. When she's not writing, she's playing VALORANT or the latest Pokémon game.