How to use keyboard and mouse on Xbox Series X or S

Controllers are the universal input device when it comes to console gaming.

They’re more convenient and slightly more comfortable than a mouse and keyboard combination. Considering how consoles are mostly associated with sitting back and relaxing while gaming, it’s challenging for gaming mice and keyboards to replace them.

That’s unless you struggle with camera controls in first-person shooter (FPS) games or use your console as an entertainment center. Though most FPS games are perfectly designed and fully compatible with controllers, long-time PC gamers will find it impossible to adapt to playing on a controller. The way movement sticks function makes it extremely difficult to balance a one-to-one sensitivity transition with your fingers and the game. Some people can pull this off with enough training, but it’s only understandable if you would like to skip forward the adapting part to enjoy your games as if you’d do on a PC.

How can you use a mouse and keyboard on Xbox Series X or S?

The short answer to this is that you can just plug them in. Xbox One was late to the party when it came to mouse and keyboard support, but Microsoft isn’t looking to make the same mistake again. Both Xbox Series X and S support mouse and keyboard inputs. This means your system should recognize your peripherals as soon as you plug them into your console.

Sometimes, it may not work immediately, and your system may need a couple of seconds extra to recognize them fully. If your mouse and keyboard don’t work after a minute or so, you should try out switching ports.

Can you use a wireless mouse and keyboard on Xbox Series X or S?

The USB transmitters that ship alongside wireless gaming mice and keyboards handle all the data communication between your peripherals and your console. This means that almost all wireless keyboards and mice will work with Xbox Series X and S.

If the two devices share a single transmitter—a common thing in package deals—there may be small hiccups. The quality of the transmitter used usually happens to be the deciding factor. Any wireless mouse and keyboard like Razer Turret will have no problems, while over-the-counter mouse and keyboard combos will be a coin flip.

Are there any disadvantages of playing with a mouse and keyboard on Xbox Series X or S?

Plugging a keyboard and mouse into your system can make life a lot easier. You’ll be able to type and browse faster while navigating around the menus will also become smoother. If you’re transitioning to Xbox Series X and S from PCs, you will have an easier time in FPS games, but not because you’ll be playing against console players.

While you’ll get to play like how they’ve always been, almost all shooter titles on Xbox can detect that you’re using a mouse and keyboard instead of a controller. The games separate you from the matchmaking pool of console players and only let you play in PC lobbies.

Though your console can out-spec a good chunk of gaming PCs in the market, you’ll be at a slight disadvantage against players who are rocking systems that hit over 240 frames per second. Achieving frames that high also enables PC players to use high refresh-rate monitors, allowing your screens to refresh faster and enable you to see faster, even if it’s a couple of milliseconds.

If you’d like to avoid playing with PC players, we recommend performing a quick Google search to see whether the game of your choice stacks up mouse-and-keyboard players with PC users.

What will happen to my controller keybinds if I switch to mouse and keyboard, and vice versa?

Nothing will happen to your controller keybinds. Most games and Xbox will store them either on your device or the cloud, and they’ll always be waiting for you if you ever decide to switch back to playing on a controller.

The same will apply to keyboard controllers. Games will automatically assign you the default mouse and keyboard hotkeys, but any customizations you make will be saved. You’ll be able to use the same configurations whenever you plug in your mouse and keyboard.

What are mouse and keyboard adapters? Can they be used to play Xbox Series X/S with a mouse and keyboard?

Mouse and keyboard adapters have a terrible reputation within the Xbox community. This is mostly because these adapters allow players to avoid playing against PC players even when using a mouse and keyboard. This happens because these transmitters use your mouse and keyboard inputs and replicate them by emulating a controller, meaning your console still thinks it’s receiving commands from a controller.

They’re certainly an unfair advantage if you decide to use them in an unsportsmanlike manner, but they also allow you to use mouse and keyboards in games that only support controllers.

It’s harmless unless you’re taking your powers to online lobbies or even if you consider yourself awful at the game you’re playing. These transmitters can also let you use mouse-and-keyboard pairs that were initially not detected by your console. Your peripherals may be too old for a modern system, but adapters have existed through the last three Xbox generations and support almost all input types.

Most adapters usually ship with their own mobile or desktop software. You can use these apps to make further customizations to the default key bindings. Remember that the default settings you’ll receive will not be from the developers of your game but from the community members or adapter manufacturers who were kind enough to create custom keybind layouts for games. Despite being handcrafted, the default settings still do an excellent job of replicating a PC-like experience.

What games are compatible with mouse and keyboard?

Just because you can easily hook up a keyboard and mouse to your Xbox Series X/S doesn’t mean you can play all your favorite games with the handy duo. Xbox lets you know if the game you want to play is compatible with the controller or keyboard device you have attached via the menus.

Some games play much smoother with keyboard and mouse than controller, but others are specially built just with controller in mind. Below are types of games that benefit from a keyboard and mouse control scheme.

Turn-based strategy and grand strategy games – Age of Empires 4 Remastered, Age of Mythology Retold

Precise FPS games – Metro Exodus, Destiny 2, Call of Duty Black Ops 6

MMOs – Final Fantasy 14, The Elder Scrolls Online

We’ve found that strategy and sim games typically control better with a mouse and keyboard than a controller, so they are usually fully compatible right out of the gate. Here’s a comprehensive list of Xbox Series X/S games fully compatible with a mouse and keyboard.

Games fully compatible with mouse and keyboard

7 Days To Die 1.0

Aeterna Noctis

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition

Age of Mythology: Retold

Aimlabs

Alan Wake 2

Aliens: Dark Descent

ArcRunner

Arise: A Simple Story

Ark: Survival Evolved

Arma Reforger

Asphalt 9

Astroneer

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Atomic Heart

Batora: Lost Haven

Blacktail

Block Dropper

Bloodhound

Bomber Crew

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bright Memory

Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Cities: Skylines

Company Of Heroes 3

Craftopia

Cyberpunk 2077

Dauntless

DayZ

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow

Death Stranding

Deceive Inc.

Deep Rock Galactic

Deliver Us The Moon

Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

DOOM + DOOM 2

DOOM 64

DPS Idle

Dragon Bobby

Dreamscaper

Dungeons Of Hinterberg

Easy Red 2

Evil Genius 2

F1 Manager 2023

F1 Manager 2024

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Five Nights At Freddy’s 1-4

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Floppy Knights

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition

Football Manager 2023 Console

Football Manager 2024 Console

Forgive Me Father

Fortnite

Forza Motorsport

FossilFuel2

FragPunk

Fran Bow

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Ghostlore

Go Mecha Ball

GRID Legends

GRIME

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hawked

Heavy Metal Machines

High on Life

Horror Of The Deep

Hotline Miami Collection

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2

House Flipper

House Flipper 2

Hyperdot

Hypnospace Outlaw

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Journey to the Savage Planet

Jurassic World: Evolution 2

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kona 2

Lapin

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Lightyear Frontier

Little Nightmares

Lords of the Fallen

Maneater

Metro Exodus

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft

Minecraft Legends

Minion Masters

Monster Sanctuary

Moonscars

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

MultiVersus

Myst

Neoverse

New World: Aeternum

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Octopath Traveler

Octopath Traveler 2

Omno

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Orcs Must Die! 3

Paladins

Park Beyond

PC Building Simulator

Pentiment

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Abyss

Pikuniku

Pizza Possum

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Planet of Lana

Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Praetorians – HD Remaster

Praey For The Gods

Predecessor

Project Wingman

Pumpkin Jack

Quake

Quake 2

Roboquest

Sea of Thieves

Shadow Warrior 3

Shotgun Farmers

Shoulders of Giants

Skull & Bones

Slime Rancher

Smite

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Sniper Elite 5

Solasta: Crown of The Magister

Soulstice

Space Engineers

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

SquadBlast

Stalker 2

Star Wars Dark Forces: Remaster

State of Decay 2

Still Wakes The Deep

Strange Brigade

Submerged: Hidden Depths

Surviving Mars

System Shock Remake

Terraria

The Forgotten City

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Medium

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4

They Are Billions

Tokyo Warfare Turbo

Ultimate Custom Night

Untitled Goose Game

Valheim

Vampire Survivors

Visage

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Warhammer Vermintide 2

War Thunder

Warframe

Wargroove Double Trouble

What Remains of Edith Finch

World of Tanks

X-Morph Defense

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Games partially compatible with mouse and keyboard

Below are the Xbox Series X/S games that are only partially compatible with mouse and keyboard. Partial compatibility may mean that only one component of the set (just keyboard or just mouse) is compatible, or it may mean that some controls cannot be bound appropriately. Here is the list.

Aery: Dreamscape

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Among Us

Ark: Survival Ascended

Art of Rally

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Boyfriend Dungeon

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of the Sea

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Castlevania: Dominus Collection

Century: Age of Ashes

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Close to the Sun

Commandos 2: HD Remaster

Creatures of Ava

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Die After Sunset

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Divine Knockout

DJMax Respect V (Keyboard only)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dungeons 4

Eville

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Ghostrunner

Gord

Hauntii

Hello Neighbor 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals of Aveum

Industria

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Kill It With Fire

Lamentum

Last Oasis

Loot River

Maid of Sker

MechWarrior 5: Clans

Medieval Dynasty

Metaball

Moonlighter

Mortal Shell

Norco

Outcast – A New Beginning

Outriders

Palworld

Psychonauts 2

Relicta

Remnant: From The Ashes

Remnant 2

Return to Grace

Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders

Roblox

Rogue Company

Scorn

Sker Ritual

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath

Splitgate

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Supraland: Six Inches Under

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Tchia

Teardown

The Anacrusis

The Ascent

The First Descendant

The Gunk

The House Of The Dead Remake (Mouse only)

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Wandering Village

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered

Tunic

Undungeon

Valfaris

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Weird West

