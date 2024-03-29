Can’t decide if you want a sweet or sour dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Why not both? Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak is relatively easy to make with only one hard-to-get ingredient. Here’s how to make Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Half sweet, half sour, but completely mouthwatering. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Sweet and Sour Kingfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, use the following ingredients on any cooking station:

Sugarcane

Lemon

Kingfish

It’s an easy three-star recipe that looks good enough to eat even in a video game.

How to get ingredients for Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak in Disney Dramlight Valley

I wonder how, I wonder why, yesterday you told me about the blue blue sky… Screenshot by Dot Esports Yes, Sugarcanes can grow in Sand. What did you think? Screenshot by Dot Esports Blue ripples at night and just cross your fingers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As mentioned above, only one of the three ingredients is tricky to get. Here’s how to get each ingredient:

Lemon : Lemons grow on Lemon Trees that you can find throughout the Valley. There are a total of six Lemon Trees , so even if you haven’t unlocked the entire valley, you’ll likely have a few in the zones available to you.

: Lemons grow on that you can find throughout the Valley. There are a total of , so even if you haven’t unlocked the entire valley, you’ll likely have a few in the zones available to you. Sugarcane : To get Sugarcane, visit Dazzle Beach and buy some Sugarcane Seeds from Goofy’s Stall . Use your shovel to dig a hole (yes, you can even plant them in the sand at Dazzle Beach), and they will sprout in only a few minutes. Sugarcanes grow really fast, which is great because you need a lot when making desserts.

: To get Sugarcane, visit and buy some from . Use your shovel to dig a hole (yes, you can even plant them in the sand at Dazzle Beach), and they will sprout in only a few minutes. Sugarcanes grow really fast, which is great because you need a lot when making desserts. Kingfish: The only item that’s slightly hard to get. You can catch a Kingfish from blue water ripples at Dazzle Beach, but only at night. If they were in rare orange ripples, I’d just tell you to use a Miracle Fishing Bait, but because they only appear in uncommon blue ripples, you’re just going to have to play the game during the evening and hope you get lucky to find a blue ripple and catch a Kingfish.

