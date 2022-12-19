How to make Miracle Fishing Bait and Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The long-awaited update for Gameloft’s hit life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley has arrived and players are finally getting to sink their teeth into the exciting new content. But once you’ve finished meeting the latest Disney characters or collecting new resources, you may decide to try your hand at some of the new recipes added to the game.

Once you’ve started exploring and doing missions in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Uncharted Space update, Merlin will greet you and introduce you to some brand-new potions that require never-before-seen ingredients to make.

Two of these elixirs are the Miracle Fishing Bait and its upgraded version, Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait, which will increase your chances of catching a rarer fish after it’s been applied to your fishing rod.

If you’re interested in making either of these brand-new elixirs, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Miracle Fishing Bait and Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait

Miracle Fishing Bait and Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait each require two ingredients as well as some Dreamlight to make. Here’s what you’ll need to make them in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Miracle Fishing Bait

Five Red Algae

10 Vitalys Crystals

100 Dreamlight

Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait

12 Red Algae

25 Vitalys Crystals

250 Dreamlight

To make either of these elixirs you’re going to need the newly added ingredient Red Algae. To get your hands on Red Algae you’re going to need to do a lot of fishing.

Red Algae has a very rare chance to drop alongside the fish or seaweed you catch from fishing. Red Algae can drop from any fish in any body of water, so feel free to head to whatever zone you desire when attempting to catch this ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Next, you’ll need some Vitalys Crystals which can be acquired in the Vitalys Mine, but before you can reach the cave you’ll have to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight. Then, you’ll need to go to the Elephant Graveyard and start Scar’s quest “Nature and Nurture.”

Once you’ve accepted Scar’s task, you’ll be able to access the Vitalys Mines and gather some Vitalys Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Now that you’ve got all of the necessary ingredients as well as some Dreamlight, you can make Miracle Fishing Bait or Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Applying either of the elixirs to your fishing rod will cause the next five lines you cast to have an increased chance of catching a rarer fish or Red Algae.