How to catch a Kingfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fishing is a fantastic way to fill up your collection or gather tasty ingredients for some of the many recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

And if you’re just starting out, a great choice is the Kingfish, which are easy to catch and can be fished from a zone you’ll unlock very early in the game.

If you’re interested in cooking up some fishy dishes or are just looking to add one to your collection, here’s how you can catch Kingfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to catch Kingfish

Before you can start fishing for Kingfish, you’ll need to unlock Dazzle Beach for 1,000 Dreamlight. Once done, you’ll want to travel along the coast and look for orange fishing circles. These will give you the best chance at catching a Kingfish.

Among Kingfish, orange circles also have a high chance of containing Swordfish and Fugu, so it might take a few tries to get your hands on the one you’re looking for.

It’s also important to note Fugu only spawn when it’s raining, so if you want the highest chance of catching a Kingfish, your best bet is to fish during clear weather. Aside from this, it’s entirely up to luck to catch yourself a Kingfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Once you’ve finally caught a Kingfish, you can hold on to it for later, use it as an ingredient in a dish, sell it for a nice 450 Star Coins, or you can consume it raw for a decent amount of energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.