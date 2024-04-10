Need a simple recipe for a fish recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Try the Spicy Baked Bream. Sure, you need to grow some ingredients, but at least catching the right fish is easy. Here’s how to make Spicy Baked Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Spicy Baked Bream recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One fish, one pepper, and a bit of butter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Spicy Baked Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley, visit any cooking station and use the following ingredients:

Bream

Chili Peppers

Butter

Catching a Bream is relatively easy. Butter is always available if you know where to look, so the only annoying bit of this recipe is the Chili Peppers because you have to grow them yourself. Otherwise, this is a fairly simple recipe.

How to get Spicy Baked Bream recipe ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s where to get each of the three ingredients for the Spicy Baked Bream:

Bream

Catch a bream from blue ripples in the Peaceful Meadow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can fish out a Bream from any blue ripple pool in the Peaceful Meadow. Even if you’ve just started playing the game, the Peaceful Meadow is the first zone available, so there’s really nothing stopping you from catching this blue fish.

Chili Peppers

Goofy sells Chili Peppers at his stall in Sunlit Plateau. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Chili Peppers, visit Sunlit Plateau and buy Chili Pepper seeds from Goofy’s Stall. Dig out a few holes and plant the seeds in the same zone. Water them and wait. Chili Peppers don’t take a long time to grow. If you can’t wait, use a Miracle Growth Elixir on your Watering Can to make the Peppers grow instantly. As far as I’m aware, I’ve never seen Goofy sell Chili Peppers, only Chili Pepper Seeds.

Butter

Remy has an infinite supply of Butter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Butter from Remy’s restaurant. Once you finish Remy’s story quests, you unlock the ability to buy dairy products from the restaurant, including Butter. You can buy as much Butter as you want from Remy; he seems to have an infinite supply. If you have the money to spare, buy a couple of stacks and store them at your house because you’ll need Butter for many other recipes.

