Need a simple recipe for a fish recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Try the Spicy Baked Bream. Sure, you need to grow some ingredients, but at least catching the right fish is easy. Here’s how to make Spicy Baked Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Spicy Baked Bream recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To make Spicy Baked Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley, visit any cooking station and use the following ingredients:
- Bream
- Chili Peppers
- Butter
Catching a Bream is relatively easy. Butter is always available if you know where to look, so the only annoying bit of this recipe is the Chili Peppers because you have to grow them yourself. Otherwise, this is a fairly simple recipe.
How to get Spicy Baked Bream recipe ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Here’s where to get each of the three ingredients for the Spicy Baked Bream:
Bream
You can fish out a Bream from any blue ripple pool in the Peaceful Meadow. Even if you’ve just started playing the game, the Peaceful Meadow is the first zone available, so there’s really nothing stopping you from catching this blue fish.
Chili Peppers
To get Chili Peppers, visit Sunlit Plateau and buy Chili Pepper seeds from Goofy’s Stall. Dig out a few holes and plant the seeds in the same zone. Water them and wait. Chili Peppers don’t take a long time to grow. If you can’t wait, use a Miracle Growth Elixir on your Watering Can to make the Peppers grow instantly. As far as I’m aware, I’ve never seen Goofy sell Chili Peppers, only Chili Pepper Seeds.
Butter
You can buy Butter from Remy’s restaurant. Once you finish Remy’s story quests, you unlock the ability to buy dairy products from the restaurant, including Butter. You can buy as much Butter as you want from Remy; he seems to have an infinite supply. If you have the money to spare, buy a couple of stacks and store them at your house because you’ll need Butter for many other recipes.