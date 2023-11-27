Disney Dreamlight Valley Sunbirds: Favorite foods and full schedule

A player posing with a Golden Sunbird.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley has an array of adorable critters you can befriend, including variants of the stunning Sunbird. This flying critter is a fun companion to have at your side, but first, you’ll have to actually befriend them by feeding them their favorite food when their schedule allows it.

Every critter you come across has a favorite food and a special schedule for when you can find it, so befriending these creatures can be a time-consuming process. Luckily, Sunbirds are one of the easiest critters to unlock if you know what their favorite foods are and what each of their schedules look like.

All Sunbird favorite foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every Sunbird’s favorite food is based on the colors of their feathers, which means each one has a unique collection of favorites they’ll accept. The right food varies for each unique Sunbird type, but there is also some overlap between the Sunbird’s favorites since a few of these critters have some of the same colors.

There are five different Sunbirds in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which also means five different Sunbird favorite foods.

Emerald Sunbird favorite food

The Emerald Sunbird’s favorite food is any kind of green or yellow flower.

Flower colorFlower types
Green flowersGreen Rising Penstemon
Green Passion Lily
Yellow flowersDandelion
Yellow Daisy
Yellow Bromeliad
Sunflower
Yellow Nasturtium

Golden Sunbird favorite food

The Golden Sunbird will love any orange or yellow flowers you forage and find.

Flower colorFlower types
Orange flowersOrange Houseleek
Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed
Orange Marsh Milkweed
Orange Nasturtium
Yellow flowersDandelion
Yellow Bromeliad
Yellow Daisy
Yellow Nasturtium
Sunflower

Orchid Sunbird favorite food

All pink and purple flowers are the favorite food of the Orchid Sunbird.

Flower colorFlower types
Pink flowersPink Bromeliad
White & Pink Falling Penstemon
Pink Houseleek
Pink Hydrangea
Purple flowersPurple Bell Flower
Purple Impatiens
Purple Falling Penstemon
Purple Hydrangea
Purple Marsh Milkweed
Purple Rising Penstemon

Red Sunbird favorite food

The red and blue colors of the Red Sunbird indicate it loves all red and blue flowers you come across around the valley.

Flower colorFlower types
Red flowersRed Rose
White & Red Hydrangea
Red Passion Lily
Red Bell Flower
Red Bromeliad
Red Falling Penstemon
Red Nasturtium
Red Daisy
Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed
Blue flowersBlue Falling Penstemon
Blue Passion Lily
Blue Hydrangea
Blue Marsh Milkweed
Blue Star Lily

Turquoise Sunbird favorite food

The Turquoise Sunbird enjoys any pink or green flowers you feed it.

Flower colorFlower types
Pink flowersPink Bromeliad
White & Pink Falling Penstemon
Pink Houseleek
Pink Hydrangea
Green flowersGreen Rising Penstemon
Green Passion Lily

Sunbird schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All Sunbirds have their own special schedule to determine when you’ll be able to find and feed them.

Each of the five unique Sunbirds can exclusively be found flying around the Sunlit Plateau biome, but the exact days and times they’ll be present vary.

NameSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Emerald Sunbird12pm to 12amN/AAll dayAll dayN/AN/AAll day
Golden Sunbird12am to 12pmN/AAll dayN/AAll dayAll dayN/A
Orchid SunbirdN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A9am to 3pmN/A
Red Sunbird12pm to 12amAll dayN/AN/AAll dayN/AAll day
Turquoise Sunbird12am to 12pmAll dayN/AAll dayN/AAll dayN/A
All of the times listed here represent the player’s local time.

How to feed Sunbirds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sunbirds are by far one of the easiest critters to feed since all you need to do is walk up to them and select the Approach option to feed them. As soon as you do, your inventory will open up and you can select any item from your inventory to feed it.

A player feeding a Turquoise Sunbird a pink flower.
These critters are very easy to feed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to befriend Sunbirds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To add any Sunbird to your collection as a befriended companion, you must feed them for a minimum of four days. After this, the Sunbird may unlock as a companion at any point, but the total number of days needed after four is randomly chosen.

Each color variant of the Sunbird will need to be fed a minimum of four days plus whatever the extra amount of days selected is before you can choose them as a companion. Because of this, it can take quite some time to actually add all five Sunbird variants to your collection.

Now that you’ve mastered feeding Sunbirds, you might want to try tackling feeding all other critters and learning all critter schedules so you can successfully befriend all of the adorable creatures the valley has to offer.

