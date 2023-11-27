Disney Dreamlight Valley Sunbirds: Favorite foods and full schedule

Disney Dreamlight Valley has an array of adorable critters you can befriend, including variants of the stunning Sunbird. This flying critter is a fun companion to have at your side, but first, you’ll have to actually befriend them by feeding them their favorite food when their schedule allows it.

Every critter you come across has a favorite food and a special schedule for when you can find it, so befriending these creatures can be a time-consuming process. Luckily, Sunbirds are one of the easiest critters to unlock if you know what their favorite foods are and what each of their schedules look like.

All Sunbird favorite foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every Sunbird’s favorite food is based on the colors of their feathers, which means each one has a unique collection of favorites they’ll accept. The right food varies for each unique Sunbird type, but there is also some overlap between the Sunbird’s favorites since a few of these critters have some of the same colors.

There are five different Sunbirds in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which also means five different Sunbird favorite foods.

Emerald Sunbird favorite food

The Emerald Sunbird’s favorite food is any kind of green or yellow flower.

Flower color Flower types Green flowers Green Rising Penstemon

Green Passion Lily Yellow flowers Dandelion

Yellow Daisy

Yellow Bromeliad

Sunflower

Yellow Nasturtium

Golden Sunbird favorite food

The Golden Sunbird will love any orange or yellow flowers you forage and find.

Flower color Flower types Orange flowers Orange Houseleek

Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed

Orange Marsh Milkweed

Orange Nasturtium Yellow flowers Dandelion

Yellow Bromeliad

Yellow Daisy

Yellow Nasturtium

Sunflower

Orchid Sunbird favorite food

All pink and purple flowers are the favorite food of the Orchid Sunbird.

Flower color Flower types Pink flowers Pink Bromeliad

White & Pink Falling Penstemon

Pink Houseleek

Pink Hydrangea Purple flowers Purple Bell Flower

Purple Impatiens

Purple Falling Penstemon

Purple Hydrangea

Purple Marsh Milkweed

Purple Rising Penstemon

Red Sunbird favorite food

The red and blue colors of the Red Sunbird indicate it loves all red and blue flowers you come across around the valley.

Flower color Flower types Red flowers Red Rose

White & Red Hydrangea

Red Passion Lily

Red Bell Flower

Red Bromeliad

Red Falling Penstemon

Red Nasturtium

Red Daisy

Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed Blue flowers Blue Falling Penstemon

Blue Passion Lily

Blue Hydrangea

Blue Marsh Milkweed

Blue Star Lily

Turquoise Sunbird favorite food

The Turquoise Sunbird enjoys any pink or green flowers you feed it.

Flower color Flower types Pink flowers Pink Bromeliad

White & Pink Falling Penstemon

Pink Houseleek

Pink Hydrangea Green flowers Green Rising Penstemon

Green Passion Lily

Sunbird schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All Sunbirds have their own special schedule to determine when you’ll be able to find and feed them.

Each of the five unique Sunbirds can exclusively be found flying around the Sunlit Plateau biome, but the exact days and times they’ll be present vary.

Name Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Emerald Sunbird 12pm to 12am N/A All day All day N/A N/A All day Golden Sunbird 12am to 12pm N/A All day N/A All day All day N/A Orchid Sunbird N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 9am to 3pm N/A Red Sunbird 12pm to 12am All day N/A N/A All day N/A All day Turquoise Sunbird 12am to 12pm All day N/A All day N/A All day N/A All of the times listed here represent the player’s local time.

How to feed Sunbirds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sunbirds are by far one of the easiest critters to feed since all you need to do is walk up to them and select the Approach option to feed them. As soon as you do, your inventory will open up and you can select any item from your inventory to feed it.

These critters are very easy to feed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to befriend Sunbirds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To add any Sunbird to your collection as a befriended companion, you must feed them for a minimum of four days. After this, the Sunbird may unlock as a companion at any point, but the total number of days needed after four is randomly chosen.

Each color variant of the Sunbird will need to be fed a minimum of four days plus whatever the extra amount of days selected is before you can choose them as a companion. Because of this, it can take quite some time to actually add all five Sunbird variants to your collection.

Now that you’ve mastered feeding Sunbirds, you might want to try tackling feeding all other critters and learning all critter schedules so you can successfully befriend all of the adorable creatures the valley has to offer.