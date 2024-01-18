Where to find Red and White Striped Capybara in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the vast biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are home to an array of critters, which are small creatures you can feed and befriend. Some are much more elusive than others, and the Red and White Striped Capybara is a particularly rare one.

This is a very tough critter to find, perhaps even the most difficult-to-find creature in the entire game. Tracking down the Red and White Striped Capybara can be very tricky, so here’s where to find this critter in Disney Dreamlgiht Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Red and White Striped Capybara location

The Red and White Striped Capybara can be found in The Lagoon region of the Wild Tangle biome. The first time I found this critter, it was up at the very top of the tangled root bridge pathway behind some Large Evil Plants.

I had to use my Royal Watering Can to clear the Large Evil Plants away before I could interact with the Red and White Striped Capybara. This means you can only unlock this critter after you first level up enough at the Timebending table to unlock the Large Evil Plant potion since the pathway to this creature is blocked otherwise.

Once you free this critter, it can be found anywhere around the area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

After the Red and White Striped Capybara has been freed, this critter might still be found on the knotted bridge in The Lagoon or it may venture down to the regular area instead. It has free rein of the entire biome once you get the pesky Large Evil Plants out of its way.

Since the Red and White Striped Capybara is tied to The Lagoon biome, you can only befriend this critter if you have the A Rift in Time expansion pass.

Red and White Striped Capybara schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Red and White Striped Capybara can be found in The Lagoon from 12pm to 6pm in your local time zone on Saturday every week. This is an extremely rare critter, which means it can only be found wandering around the valley once a week for a decently short period of time compared to other critters.

All other variants of the Capybara wander around a few days each week, but the Red and White Striped Capybara can’t be found most of the time. All critters have one very exclusive variant that can only be found out and about for just one day in a very short time frame each week.

Climb all the way up to the top of the bridge to find the Capybara. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding the Red and White Striped Capybara is an essential piece of completing Mirabel’s A Letter for Antonio quest, so you will eventually need to track down this critter one way or another. Not all critters are as tough as this one to befriend, so if you’re looking for some easier creatures to meet, consider interacting with Monkeys or Sunbirds.