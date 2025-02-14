‘God bless’: Infinity Nikki is coming to a new platform and Stylists couldn’t be more excited

Infinity Nikki players are in for a treat. The beloved open-world title is coming to Steam shortly, meaning Stylists will have a new way to dig into the game, track their played hours, and—most importantly—keep tabs on their achievements.

The Steam release for Infinity Nikki doesn’t have a confirmed date yet, but it’s marked as “Coming soon” on the game’s official page. Players are already thrilled by the announcement that it’s set to come out on the platform, though, with many gleefully deleting the Epic Games launcher in preparation.

The news that Infinity Nikki will be available via Steam made its way onto the game’s subreddit, where Stylists shared their excitement and thoughts on the new platform. The overall response was ecstatic, with many praising Steam’s ease of use and tracking features.

Infinity Nikki is coming to Steam soon. Image by Dot Esports

Several Stylists were horrified by how easy it was going to be to see their played hours, though—whereas Epic Games requires you to click into a game’s library tab to see played hours, Steam displays this in your library, making it even easier to see how long you’ve spent in Miraland.

One player joked, “I already use the individual launcher but this is so much more convenient. Downside is it will track my playtime and now I’ll be disgusted with myself lol.”

Plenty of Steam Deck players chimed in here, too, excited about the prospect of this launch potentially making it easier to play the game on the handheld console.

If you’re a Steam Deck player, it’s worth noting that Infinity Nikki‘s Steam Deck compatibility is currently listed as “Unknown” on the Steam page. No official confirmation has been made on whether the game will run easily on the handheld, but we’ll update if more becomes known.

The Infinity Nikki team got in on the excitement, revealing on Feb. 14 that there would be a slew of in-game rewards to pick up once the Steam release took place under the name Nikki’s Journey of Wish. The mysterious wishlist-based rewards on offer were listed as:

A live wallpaper for 10,000 wishlists

for 10,000 wishlists Concept art for 50,000 wishlists

for 50,000 wishlists More surprises for 100,000 wishlists

for 100,000 wishlists The final surprise for 200,000 wishlists

Details on the final two rewards are currently unknown, but one thing is clear—Stylists will be able to pick up in-game goodies depending on how many wishlists the game receives on Steam.

The Infinity Nikki team often sends out rewards simply to thank players for their patience during maintenance, usually including Diamonds or Bling, so it’s possible that in-game resources could be included here. This is speculation on our part, though.

Despite the date being unknown for Infinity Nikki’s Steam drop, players are already excited and preparing to switch over to the platform for their next adventure in Miraland. One Stylist summed it up best by saying, “Pleasantly surprised, but a great decision nonetheless.”

