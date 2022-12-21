How to make Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The long-awaited Missions In Uncharted Space Update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has brought various new Disney characters to interact with, a couple of freshly added ingredients, and a plethora of new recipes for players to cook. One of these recipes is Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies, a perfect dish for the holiday season.

This recipe is a fantastic way to level up for friendships with many of the Disney characters around the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Alternatively, the dish is also a great way to restore energy or earn Star Coins.

If you’re interested in making Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies

Being a simple two-star recipe means Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies only require two unique ingredients to make in Dreamlight Valley.

Here’s what you’ll need to make the festive dish:

One Ginger

One Wheat

The most important ingredient for Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies will be the most costly to acquire. To get your hands on Ginger in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’re going to need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight, and then the Forgotten Lands for 15,000 Dreamlight. You’ll find Ginger scattered across the zone that you’ll need to forage.

Luckily, Wheat is much easier to get. All you need to do is repair Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow and you’ll be able to purchase Wheat or its seeds from the Disney character. But be mindful that if you choose the seeds you’ll need to wait some time for them to grow into the plant you need.

Once you’ve gathered up the two necessary ingredients toss them all into a pot along with one Coal to whip up Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies, a delicious and festive dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.