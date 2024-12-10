There’s a vast number of unique recipes you can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Each one is comprised of a different collection of ingredients, so figuring out how to cook them can be rather tough. One tricky recipe you may need to make is Blueberry Pie.

Blueberry Pie isn’t one of the most difficult recipes to master, but it can certainly be hard to whip up if you’re not sure what the right ingredients are. Here’s how to make Blueberry Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Blueberry Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s not too complex to make as long as you have access to the ingredients you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can make Blueberry Pie by combining one Blueberry, one Wheat, and one Butter at any cooking station. It’s a three-star recipe, which means you only need one of each of these three ingredients to cook it.

Blueberry Pie is an important dish to have in your collection for several different occasions. It’s a crucial quest item for specific tasks like The Woven Bridge to unlock Sally, may sometimes be requested as a villager’s favorite item of the day, and can be consumed for a nice energy boost so you can glide or fly around with wings.

Although this dish only has three key ingredients, it can be a bit tricky to make if you don’t know how to get each one. The process for acquiring each ingredient you need is different, so you have to tackle a few different types of tasks to get all of them.

How to get Blueberries in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Blueberries can be harvested from five Blueberry Bushes in the valley. Three of these bushes start out in the Forest of Valor biome and the other two are originally in the Dazzle Beach region.

Like all other fruit bushes and trees, they can be moved anywhere around your village which means there’s a decent chance they’re not in these areas anymore. There’s no easy way to track down the exact location of your Blueberry Bushes if you don’t recall where you put them, so your best bet is to check the map and visit all spots with a fruit icon until you find them.

Each Blueberry Bush you harvest grants three Blueberries, meaning it’s fairly easy to stock up on this resource. It takes Blueberries a bit over 20 minutes to respawn.

An easy way to keep track of your fruit is by building an orchard to keep all of the bushes and trees in one area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Wheat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wheat is a crop you must plant, water, and harvest using Wheat Seeds. You can purchase Wheat Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome for just one Star Coin. This crop only takes one minute to grow, which makes it an easy one to quickly accumulate lots of, especially if you bring a gardening companion with you to have a chance of harvesting extra.

How to get Butter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Butter can be purchased from the pantry at Chez Remy’s for 190 Star Coins. It’s a decently costly ingredient you can’t acquire through any other means, which can make it a bit tricky to get. Remy has to be unlocked as a villager and his restaurant must be built to access this ingredient.

If you’re up for more cooking after you finish making a Blueberry Pie, you might enjoy making all The Storybook Vale recipes next. There are also lots of other dishes you might need to learn how to make like Halloween Gingerbread Cookies, Tasty Veggies, and the Mysterious Cajun Recipe.

