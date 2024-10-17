Pumbaa is having a rough time settling into the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley as he’s worried he might be scaring others off with his odor. He’s feeling like an outcast, and it’s up to you to help him feel more at home by completing the Something’s Off quest.

Something’s Off is Pumbaa’s level four friendship quest and an essential one to complete if you want to get to know the friendly warthog better. Here’s how to complete Something’s Off in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Something’s Off quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Help Pumbaa clean up so he can feel better again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Something’s Off quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to help Pumbaa figure out why his smell has returned and aid him in getting rid of it. There are lots of steps in this quest, so here’s a complete breakdown of how to finish all of them.

Talk to Daisy and Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After talking with Pumbaa to start this quest, track down Daisy and Elsa to see why they left the restaurant after he entered with Timon. Both Daisy and Elsa can be found anywhere around the village as they might be relaxing in their homes, dining at either restaurant, shopping at Scrooge McDuck’s, or wandering the valley.

You can find Daisy more easily if you visit the Boutique. She teleports inside whenever you enter in case you want to complete Boutique Challenges. To find Elsa, though, you’ll just have to check the map for her icon or wander around the valley to find her.

Elsa and Daisy feel bad about leaving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found either character, chat with them and they’ll reluctantly tell you they left because of Pumbaa’s smell. They feel bad about it, but Pumbaa’s signature scent he thought was gone has returned. You’re wondering if there might be more to it, so you now need to talk with Remy to see if he has any insight.

Ask Remy about Pumbaa’s restaurant orders in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Track down Remy around the valley and chat with him to learn more about what Pumbaa ate while he dined at Chez Remy. He tells you that all of Pumbaa’s favorite meals involve Cheese, which is an ingredient he didn’t have any access to in the jungle.

Since you think this is likely the cause of his returning smell, you devise a plan with Remy to cook Pumbaa two cheeseless dishes and one dish that has Cheese to test this theory. For the next part of this quest, you need to make Onion Puffs, Roasted Asparagus, and Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies.

Cook Onion Puffs for Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Onion Puffs are a three-star dish that can be made at any cooking station by combining:

One Onion

One Cheese

One Egg

This is the one dish that has Cheese so you can see if Pumbaa reacts differently to it.

Cook Roasted Asparagus for Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Roasted Asparagus is a two-star dish that can be cooked at a cooking station by combining:

One Asparagus

One Canola

Cooking Pumbaa these dishes will help solve the problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cook Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies for Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The last dish you need to make for Pumbaa is Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies, a two-star dish that can be made using:

One Ginger

One Wheat

Bring the test meals to Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With all three meals made, track down Pumbaa around the valley and give them to him to try. His stomach gets upset when he eats the Onion Puffs, so your Cheese theory is right.

Now that you know what’s causing the stink, it’s time to help Pumbaa clean up and get rid of it. To do so, you need to craft a Luxury Mud Bath.

Craft a Luxury Mud Bath in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make a Luxury Mud Bath so you can help Pumbaa clean up, you need to gather Soil, Sand, Dry Wood, and Stone. Here’s a breakdown of all the items you need and how to get each one.

Material Quantity How to get Soil Eight Digging using your Royal Shovel.

Removing rubble piles with your Royal Shovel if you have A Rift in Time. Sand 10 Digging with your Royal Shovel in the Dazzle Beach and Glittering Dune biomes.

Can be purchased from Kristoff’s Stall for 20 Star Coins.

Removing sea debris with your Royal Shovel. Dry Wood 12 Drops from trees in the Sunlit Plateau, Forgotten Lands, and Frosted Heights biomes.

Can be purchased from Kristoff’s Stall for 20 Star Coins. Stone 15 Mining using your Royal Pickaxe.

Can be purchased from Kristoff’s Stall for 20 Star Coins.

Once you have all the required items, head to any crafting station around the valley and navigate to the Furniture page. Select the Luxury Mud Bath to make this item then place it down anywhere in the valley. Track down Pumbaa again to let him know it’s bath time.

It’s not a super costly item to build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Pumbaa cleans up, you need to ask some villagers for help making Pumbaa’s breath smell better.

Talk to Minnie Mouse, The Beast, and Sulley for Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Track down Minnie Mouse, The Beast, and Sulley in your valley to see if they can help you make Pumbaa’s breath better. You need to ask each character for a different item:

Ask Minnie Mouse for a breath freshener .

for a . Ask The Beast for a toothbrush .

for a . Ask Sulley for toothpaste.

After talking with each character, you then have to perform a unique task to get the item they recommend. Here’s how you can get the three items you need to progress.

Task What to do Image Ask Minnie Mouse for a breath freshener. Visit the Frosted Heights biome to pick three fresh Mint. Ask The Beast for a toothbrush. Retrieve the Spare Toothbrush from the end table by the harp inside The Beast’s castle home. Ask Sulley for toothpaste. Visit Mike and Sulley’s house to pick up the toothpaste from the desk between the bookshelf and bed.

Bring everything to Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all three items gathered, find Pumbaa to give them to him. Travel over to Chez Remy with him once you’re done and listen as they see if they can dine at the restaurant without people leaving.

Your master plan is successful, and Pumbaa finally feels and smells a whole lot better. Chat with him one last time to finish the Something’s Off quest. Your friendship with him increases as soon as you finish this quest and you also get to keep the Luxury Mud Bath item you made during it.

