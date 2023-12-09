Skull and Bones countdown: Exact start time and date

Skull and Bones is an upcoming action-adventure game from Ubisoft where you can set sail on an epic adventure from the coast of Africa to the East Indies. It’s a game that will test your ability to become a fearsome pirate king. Luffy from One Piece would be so proud.

The countdown for Skull and Bones has commenced and I’m shivering in my hypothetical boots for this game. When will we be able to get our hands on it?

When will Skull and Bones be released?

Image via Ubisoft

Skull and Bones is aiming to set sail on Feb. 16 2024 on gaming platforms such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you want an exact time, as of writing this, that’s 389 days, 3 hours, 23 minutes, and 17…16…15 seconds.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 9 : 6 : 0 5 : 5 1 : 5 3

If you don’t want to wait around for the madness you can always check back on Skull and Bones countdown page. The page states that an exact time is still up in the air, however, an official announcement released by the Skull and Bones team on Twitter has announced that Skull and Bones set sail on February 16th, 2024.

Will there be a closed beta for Skull and Bones?

Skull and Bones will be opening a closed beta on Dec. 14 at 7pm CT on PC on Ubisoft Connect and Epic, as well as, PS5, and Xbox X/S. This means you’ll be able to start a session of the game with a limit of 6 hours of gameplay. The minute you turn the game off, the timer will stop, but you should also know that all idling menu screens will count towards your time.

Once you are selected to join the closed beta you will be able to invite your friends on a registered Ubisoft Connect email account. All you need to do is find up to two players who want to share your excitement over the opportunity of running your pirate gang.

When you’re inviting a friend make sure you click your friend’s user name in your Ubisoft Connect menu once you’ve received a confirmation email.