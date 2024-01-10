All Skull and Bones platforms

Skull and Bones has been in development for a decade and will finally release on Feb. 16, 2024. If you plan to set sail in this new pirate adventure, here are all the platforms Skull and Bones will launch on.

Is Skull and Bones on PS5 or PS4?

Are you ready to build a pirate empire? Image via Ubisoft

Skull and Bones is coming to PS5 and will be available to play on day one. Players who pre-order the Premium Edition will be able to play it three days early. That said, the game will not be available on PS4 as Ubisoft dropped support for older-gen consoles during development.

Is Skull and Bones on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S?

When it comes to the green corner of consoles, Skull and Bones will be available on Xbox Series X|S. Just like PlayStation consoles, Ubisoft dropped support for older-gen platforms, which means it won’t be available on Xbox One.

If you’re wondering whether the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, the answer is a bit complicated. Skull and Bones won’t be included in the Xbox Game Pass directly, however, Xbox Series X|S owners can still take advantage of the Ubisoft Plus subscription to play the game when it launches.

Is Skull and Bones on PC or Mac?

Finally, Skull and Bones will be available on PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store. But due to Epic Games Store exclusivity, the game will not be available on Steam, at least for the time being. There’s a chance it will arrive on Steam later, though, multiple Ubisoft games including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion arrived on Steam a few years after their release.

Just like on Xbox, you can also play Skull and Bones with the Ubisoft Plus subscription, but keep in mind that it’s only available in Ubisoft Connect. If you’re using the Epic Games Store, your only option is to buy the game for full price.

Skull and Bones won’t be available on Mac, and there’s no information about whether it’ll ever be ported to that platform. Realistically, I wouldn’t get my hopes up, as not many Ubisoft games receive native Mac support.