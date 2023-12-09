Is Skull and Bones on Xbox Game Pass?

Will you be the next King of the Pirates?

The upcoming year will focus on eager recruits trying to become a pirate in the hotly-anticipated title Skull and Bones. Whether you’re interested in Skull and Bones for the freedom of traveling by boat or the anticipation of raiding pirate ships, you definitely will want this game.

Try to picture yourself leading an army of pirates and sailing across the sea. That’s exactly what you will be doing in Skull and Bones. The wait is finally coming to an end—but one question is on everyone’s minds. Will Skull and Bones be available for Xbox Game Pass players?

Will Skull and Bones appear on Xbox Game Pass?

Image Via Ubisoft

Xbox fans can rejoice because Skull and Bones will be available on Xbox Game Pass. You will be able to become a pirate king and have up to three days of early access. The only catch is that you will need to preorder the Premium Edition of Skull and Bones.

The Premium Edition of the game is $89.99 USD, or, you could pay $14.99 a month on release day through the Ubisoft Store. If you decide to purchase the monthly subscription you will gain access to Ubisoft+ with access to over 100 PC games as well as new releases. You’ll be able to earn monthly rewards, play games from the cloud, and experience season passes.

What is included in the Skull and Bones Premium Edition?

The Premium Edition of Skull and Bones major appeal is the three-day early access feature. When you purchase the Premium Edition you will also have a bonus pack that includes a Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection (outfit and Ashen Corsair ship), two extra missions, a digital art book and soundtrack, and a Smuggler Pass Token that unlocks the first premium battle pass.

There will be extra missions that come with the premium edition that focuses on a cursed ship and a legendary pirate. When you complete the mission you will unlock a new outfit known as the Ashen Followers crew outfit and the Death’s Hand pet. The game sold me on being able to own a pet.