Is Skull and Bones on Ubisoft Plus?

Skull and Bones will be available on multiple platforms once it comes out on Feb. 16, and the anticipation paired with a pinch of skepticism has many players wondering whether the game will be available on Ubisoft Plus.

While it’s probably the least popular subscription service, Ubisoft Plus could be a great way for you to try out new games from Ubisoft, especially if you’re unsure about buying them for full price. Here’s everything you need to know about Skull and Bones and its availability on Ubisoft Plus.

Is Skull and Bones available on Ubisoft Plus?

You don’t need much to start building a pirate empire. Image via Ubisoft

Skull and Bones will be available on Ubisoft Plus Premium on day one. For a price of $17.99 a month, you’ll get access to all the benefits of the game’s Premium Edition. That includes three days of early access ahead of release on Feb. 16, bonus missions, and a few cosmetics.

Ubisoft Plus Premium is available on Xbox and PC Ubisoft Connect only. At some point, Skull and Bones may become a part of the Ubisoft Plus Classics subscription on all platforms including PlayStation, but there’s no indication when that might happen. Judging by the current game selection of Classics, it might take several years, so don’t get your hopes up.

If you’re a PlayStation or Epic Games Store user, the only option you currently have to play Skull and Bones is by purchasing it in full. In that case, there are two editions to choose from, either Standard Edition for $59.99 or Premium Edition for $89.99.

But, I’d suggest you use the Ubisoft Plus subscription or wait for reviews once the game comes out before buying it. $17.99 a month is far from the cheapest subscription service, but at least you get access to other recent Ubisoft releases like Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.