Category:
Skull and Bones

Is Skull and Bones on Ubisoft Plus?

A cheaper way to play.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 10:07 am
Ubisoft plus logo blended with skull and bones key art
Image via Ubisoft. Remix by Dot Esports

Skull and Bones will be available on multiple platforms once it comes out on Feb. 16, and the anticipation paired with a pinch of skepticism has many players wondering whether the game will be available on Ubisoft Plus.

Recommended Videos

While it’s probably the least popular subscription service, Ubisoft Plus could be a great way for you to try out new games from Ubisoft, especially if you’re unsure about buying them for full price. Here’s everything you need to know about Skull and Bones and its availability on Ubisoft Plus.

Is Skull and Bones available on Ubisoft Plus?

A pirate standing inside a large pirate hideout filled with people and cargo
You don’t need much to start building a pirate empire. Image via Ubisoft

Skull and Bones will be available on Ubisoft Plus Premium on day one. For a price of $17.99 a month, you’ll get access to all the benefits of the game’s Premium Edition. That includes three days of early access ahead of release on Feb. 16, bonus missions, and a few cosmetics.

Ubisoft Plus Premium is available on Xbox and PC Ubisoft Connect only. At some point, Skull and Bones may become a part of the Ubisoft Plus Classics subscription on all platforms including PlayStation, but there’s no indication when that might happen. Judging by the current game selection of Classics, it might take several years, so don’t get your hopes up.

If you’re a PlayStation or Epic Games Store user, the only option you currently have to play Skull and Bones is by purchasing it in full. In that case, there are two editions to choose from, either Standard Edition for $59.99 or Premium Edition for $89.99.

But, I’d suggest you use the Ubisoft Plus subscription or wait for reviews once the game comes out before buying it. $17.99 a month is far from the cheapest subscription service, but at least you get access to other recent Ubisoft releases like Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

related content
Read Article Skull and Bones price: Is it free to play?
pirates point at pirate ship in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones price: Is it free to play?
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones reportedly expected to not make back its $200 million budget
Three pirates stand on the back of a ship with their backs to the camera
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones reportedly expected to not make back its $200 million budget
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to play Skull and Bones open beta
pirate ship with red flag in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to play Skull and Bones open beta
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 31, 2024
Read Article When was Skull and Bones first announced?
seas in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
When was Skull and Bones first announced?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Ubisoft to launch Skull and Bones open beta ahead of February release
Pirate ships chasing each other in the open sea
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Ubisoft to launch Skull and Bones open beta ahead of February release
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Skull and Bones price: Is it free to play?
pirates point at pirate ship in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones price: Is it free to play?
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones reportedly expected to not make back its $200 million budget
Three pirates stand on the back of a ship with their backs to the camera
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones reportedly expected to not make back its $200 million budget
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to play Skull and Bones open beta
pirate ship with red flag in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to play Skull and Bones open beta
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 31, 2024
Read Article When was Skull and Bones first announced?
seas in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
When was Skull and Bones first announced?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Ubisoft to launch Skull and Bones open beta ahead of February release
Pirate ships chasing each other in the open sea
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Ubisoft to launch Skull and Bones open beta ahead of February release
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 25, 2024

Author

Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.