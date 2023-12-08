All Skull and Bones pre-order bonuses

Skull and Bones is a game that has been stuck in development hell for around a decade, so it is kind of a miracle it has finally been given a confirmed release date: Feb. 16, 2024. Not only that, but the game also has several different versions available to pre-order right now.

As is usually the case when upcoming games have different editions available for pre-order, each has a different set of bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at the bonuses you can get with the various Skull and Bones preorders.

What are the pre-order bonuses for Skull and Bones?

The Premium Edition of Skull and Bones features various bonuses. Image via Ubisoft.

There are only two versions of Skull and Bones available for preorder: the standard edition and the premium edition. You only get the base game with standard, but you get several pre-order bonuses with the premium edition.

These premium bonuses are as follows:

The Premium Bonus Pack: In this pack, you will get the Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection. This collection includes the Bloody Bones Captain Outfit along with a mast trophy, a ship wheel, helm decor, and eight other Ashen Corsair Ship Ornaments.

In this pack, you will get the Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection. This collection includes the Bloody Bones Captain Outfit along with a mast trophy, a ship wheel, helm decor, and eight other Ashen Corsair Ship Ornaments. Artbook/Soundtrack: This includes the official soundtrack alongside the official artbook in digital form.

This includes the official soundtrack alongside the official artbook in digital form. Missions: There are two additional missions available when you pre-order the premium edition. These missions are called “The Ashen Corsair” and “Bloody Bones’ Legacy.”

There are two additional missions available when you pre-order the premium edition. These missions are called “The Ashen Corsair” and “Bloody Bones’ Legacy.” Smuggler Pass Token: Finally, players will receive a smuggler pass token if they choose to pre-order the premium edition of Skull and Bones. This token will unlock the premium smuggler pass, which is a token that is useable once during any season.

If you pre-purchase the game on the Epic Games Store, you will also get the Highness of the High Sea Pack, which includes the Notoriety Garb and the Coronation Firework.

How to pre-order Skull and Bones

Get ready to plunder. Image via Ubisoft.

You can pre-order the game on the various platforms that it will be released on, as well as directly from Ubisoft via the Ubisoft store.

So there you have all the pre-order bonuses available for Skull and Bones, as well as some information on how to go about pre-ordering on your chosen platform. All that is left for you to do is to choose the edition that suits you best and pre-purchase the game so you will be ready to start your pirating adventure come February 2024.