When will Skull and Bones release?

Skull and Bones is a pirate-themed MMORPG where you can play as a pirate and fight other players while navigating the treacherous waters of the Indian Ocean. Skull and Bones has made a splash for its delays, but it now has a new official release date.

When will we be able to finally get our hands on Skull and Bones?

You’ll be faring the seas sooner than you think! Image via Ubisoft

After numerous delays, Skull and Bones‘ official release date was announced during the 2023 The Game Awards, and it will be released on Feb.19, 2023 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.

Players can pre-purchase the Standard Edition, which features just the base game, for $59.99 USD. There is also a Premium Edition, which will cost $89.99 and include the following:

The base game.

More missions.

Soundtrack and artbook.

A premium bonus pack.

A smuggler pass token.

Minimum PC specs for Skull and Bones

Below you’ll find the minimum PC specs to run Skull and Bones. The game clocks in at 65GB so make sure you have plenty of room on your main drive to support the storage of Skull and Bones.

Operating System : Windows 10 CPU Intel i7 4790 / AMD Ryzen5 1600

: Windows 10 CPU Intel i7 4790 / AMD Ryzen5 1600 Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX 570 8GB RAM

: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX 570 8GB RAM Memory : 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 8GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage : 65GB SSD

: 65GB SSD Additional Notes: 1080P / 30FPS: Low preset DirectX 12

Recommended PC specs for Skull and Bones

If you’re looking to run Skull and Bones on its maximum settings, here is the equipment you’ll need:

Operating System : Windows 10 | Windows 11CPUintel i7 8700k, AMD Ryzen5 3600

: Windows 10 | Windows 11CPUintel i7 8700k, AMD Ryzen5 3600 Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB, AMD RX 5700XT 8GB RAM

: Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB, AMD RX 5700XT 8GB RAM Memory : 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage : 65GB SSD

: 65GB SSD Additional Notes: 1080P / 60FPS: High preset DirectX 12

When was Skull and Bones first announced?

Skull and Bones made a splash at Ubisoft’s conference when it was announced in the 2017 iteration of E3, formerly the world’s biggest video games event. The cinematic showed passengers of a ship drowning in the sea after a pirate ship attacked them. It featured Pirates of the Caribbean vibes and was warmly welcomed by fans.

The overly positive response from the community might be what pushed the developer to target new heights for the game. The following year, fans were more hopeful than ever: E3’s 2018 video teaser showed outstanding graphics, and fans could register for beta access.

With higher ambitions came higher standards for the game and longer development times that contributed to several delays over the years.

How many times has Skull and Bones been delayed?

Skull and Bones has been delayed over six times since it was initially announced by Ubisoft back in 2017. Over the years, the project changed identity, passing from hand to hand.

The game almost marks a record for the company and the industry. It has yet to dethrone Beyond Good and Evil 2, though—also published by Ubisoft—which has been in development for 14 years. Thankfully, after six years, we finally have a release date. But will it stick? Or will it be delayed once again?