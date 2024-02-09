Category:
Skull and Bones

All Skull and Bones open beta rewards 

Lemurs for all.
Antonia Haynes
Published: Feb 9, 2024 05:54 am
Three pirate ships fighting each other in the sea
The Skull and Bones open beta is well and truly underway, and those participating have the chance to unlock some exclusive rewards that will carry over when the game releases in full on Feb. 16.

We’re taking a closer look at these rewards so you know what to do to unlock them and how to collect them when Skull and Bones fully releases.

All open beta rewards in Skull and Bones

A screenshot of the open beta rewards for Skull and Bones.
I’m already in love with Cookie Z Image via Ubisoft.

There are two weapons, two ship cosmetics, an emote, and a pet up for grabs as rewards for participating in the Skull and Bones open beta. However, there are certain things that you need to do to unlock them. Let’s look at what tasks you need to complete to unlock your open beta rewards. 

The Sir Reginald Grim Sail emblem: This ship cosmetic is unlocked when you reach tier two in the beta. 

The Tarred Sail pattern: Another ship cosmetic, this unlocks when you reach tier four.

Sign language emote: This exclusive emote becomes available to use with your fellow Skull and Bones players when you reach tier six. 

Cookie the Lemur: An adorable lemur pet, Cookie is unlocked when you use any medium-sized ship during the beta. 

Basilisk I Culverin weapon: Last but not least is a Culverin weapon. This unlocks when you participate in any World Event, such as a Merchant Convoy or Elite Captains event.  

How to claim your Skull and Bones open beta rewards

three pirate ships sail with an explosion behind them
Open beta rewards will carry over to the full game | Image via Ubisoft

You should be able to claim your rewards at launch by heading into your inventory. As long as you have completed the above tasks, they should be there waiting for you. Don’t forget to use the same account to log in to the full game, though. If you play the beta on a separate account, you won’t be able to access these rewards on the account you play the full game on. 

That is everything offered as a reward for participating in the Skull and Bones open beta. There is a good range of rewards here, though my personal favorite has to be Cookie the Lemur as a pet. Is it possible for a lemur to become a captain of a pirate ship? Asking for a friend. 

Jump into the open beta right now and get started with your pirate adventure. The sooner you start working towards completing the necessary goals, the sooner you can start earning your open beta participation rewards. Your progress will be saved and carried over to the full game when it releases on Feb.16, and these exclusive rewards will be ready for you to use at launch. 

Read Article How to change appearance in Skull and Bones
vanity atelier shop in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to change appearance in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 9, 2024
Read Article All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
A pirate smoking and sitting on ship railing
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to add cannons in Skull and Bones
Image of a boat at sea in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to add cannons in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Sea People Relic in Skull and Bones
Image of a captain, crew, and ship in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find the Sea People Relic in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get Fine Hemp in Skull and Bones
A Skull and Bones photomode image showing the outside of the Refinery.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Fine Hemp in Skull and Bones
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 8, 2024
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.