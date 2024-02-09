All Skull and Bones open beta rewards 

The Skull and Bones open beta is well and truly underway, and those participating have the chance to unlock some exclusive rewards that will carry over when the game releases in full on Feb. 16.

Recommended Videos

We’re taking a closer look at these rewards so you know what to do to unlock them and how to collect them when Skull and Bones fully releases.

All open beta rewards in Skull and Bones

I’m already in love with Cookie Z Image via Ubisoft.

There are two weapons, two ship cosmetics, an emote, and a pet up for grabs as rewards for participating in the Skull and Bones open beta. However, there are certain things that you need to do to unlock them. Let’s look at what tasks you need to complete to unlock your open beta rewards.

The Sir Reginald Grim Sail emblem: This ship cosmetic is unlocked when you reach tier two in the beta.

The Tarred Sail pattern: Another ship cosmetic, this unlocks when you reach tier four.

Sign language emote: This exclusive emote becomes available to use with your fellow Skull and Bones players when you reach tier six.

Cookie the Lemur: An adorable lemur pet, Cookie is unlocked when you use any medium-sized ship during the beta.

Basilisk I Culverin weapon: Last but not least is a Culverin weapon. This unlocks when you participate in any World Event, such as a Merchant Convoy or Elite Captains event.

How to claim your Skull and Bones open beta rewards

Open beta rewards will carry over to the full game | Image via Ubisoft

You should be able to claim your rewards at launch by heading into your inventory. As long as you have completed the above tasks, they should be there waiting for you. Don’t forget to use the same account to log in to the full game, though. If you play the beta on a separate account, you won’t be able to access these rewards on the account you play the full game on.

That is everything offered as a reward for participating in the Skull and Bones open beta. There is a good range of rewards here, though my personal favorite has to be Cookie the Lemur as a pet. Is it possible for a lemur to become a captain of a pirate ship? Asking for a friend.

Jump into the open beta right now and get started with your pirate adventure. The sooner you start working towards completing the necessary goals, the sooner you can start earning your open beta participation rewards. Your progress will be saved and carried over to the full game when it releases on Feb.16, and these exclusive rewards will be ready for you to use at launch.