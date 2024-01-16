Ubisoft’s pirate game, Skull and Bones, is set to release on Feb. 16. If you’re interested in trying it out before launch, here’s all the information we have about a Skull and Bones demo.

Does Skull and Bones have a demo?

Yo, ho, ho, and no demo for ye! Image via Ubisoft

Nope. There is no public demo available for Skull and Bones. If you’ve been following the game’s development, this is hardly surprising. It’s had a very rocky development cycle, and at this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if Ubisoft just wants to release it and move on to the next project (while recuperating its losses).

Is there a closed beta for the Skull and Bones?

There were two closed beta tests for the game, but sadly, no more will be held before the game launches. The last closed beta was in December 2023, when players got to play the game for six hours.

During that time, those lucky enough to get into the beta got to experience the sailing mechanics, character movement, and ship battles. Unfortunately, many found the beta boring.

Should I pre-order Skull and Bones?

Just wait a while, like this fine fella. Image Via Ubisoft

Look, it’s your money, and I’m not going to tell you how to spend it. With that said, I strongly suggest you wait and see reviews before you pay the full price for the game.

Skull and Bones began development shortly after Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag and was set to release in 2018. But there have been numerous delays, a lack of direction, and plenty of other controversies. Saying that this game had a rocky development is an understatement, and that usually means the final product won’t be as stellar as we hope.

If you still want to play the game as soon as possible and have a PC, I suggest getting a month of Ubisoft Plus premium. With the monthly subscription, you’ll get access to the game as soon as it comes out and play it for a month. If you end up liking it, buy it. If you don’t, at least you’ll only have spent $20 instead of $70.