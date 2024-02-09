All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks

With the Skull and Bones open beta underway, players are getting to grips with pirate action-adventure. One of the most important mechanics in Skull and Bones is Infamy, though it might not be immediately clear what Infamy is and how to rise through the Infamy ranks.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at all the Infamy Ranks in Skull and Bones, as well as what Infamy is and how it works.

All Infamy Ranks in Skull and Bones

What is Infamy in Skull and Bones?

Every pirate wants to become infamous | Image via Ubisoft

Before we get into the Infamy Ranks, let’s first take a quick look at Infamy in general. Infamy is the Skull and Bones version of experience, with your Infamy Rank being your player level. Other players will be able to see your Infamy Rank so that they know what level you are.

As you climb the Infamy ranks, you can take on tougher missions and bosses. More vendors will be willing to sell to you, and better upgrades, unlockables, gear, and items will become available as well. Much like in most video games, the more Infamy that you gain, the more you will be able to do.

The Infamy Ranks in Skull and Bones

There are 10 Infamy ranks in Skull and Bones | Image via Ubisoft

There are currently 10 ranks of Infamy in Skull and Bones, but there is always a chance that Ubisoft will add more if the game becomes popular, as I’m pretty sure that die-hard pirate players will be reaching the top rank in no time.

Let’s take a look at all the ranks that are currently available. I will be marking them from one to 10, with one being the first rank that you start as and 10 being the highest rank you can currently get to.

Outcast Scoundrel Rover Freebooter Buccaneer Brigand Marauder Corsair Cutthroat Kingpin

How do you raise your Infamy Rank in Skull and Bones?

Make your way through the ranks | Image via Ubisoft.

There are a few different ways you can start make your way through the Infamy Ranks in Skull and Bones. As well as progressing through the main campaign, you can also complete Events and Contracts that are found across the different regions. These are separate from the missions that you will undertake in the main campaign, acting as side quests of sorts that are useful to start building up that Infamy.

Be careful that you don’t take on any Contracts or Events that are above your Infamy Rank, though, as this is a surefire way to get yourself killed. Take on missions that coincide with your Infamy Rank to gradually build up your experience and raise your rank naturally.

The Skull and Bones open beta is available to play right now, and it will run until the end of the day on Feb.11. Your progress will carry over to the full game, so jump into the beta now to start rising through the Infamy Ranks.