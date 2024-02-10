All ships in Skull and Bones listed

Your ship is your most important tool in Skull and Bones, acting as both your transportation through treacherous waters and defense against fellow pirates. Although you start out with a Dhow, you soon after have no shortage of ship options.

The introduction sequence of Skull and Bones gives you a starting ship, the Bedar, for free. After this, any ships you purchase you must finance yourself with coin and raw materials. Every ship in Skull and Bones has its own unique Perk that suits the ship to a specific playstyle.

Before committing to your next vessel, you might want a brief overview of all ships in Skull and Bones.

Every Ship in Skull and Bones, listed

The Bedar is your first ship in Skull and Bones, but it will be far from your last. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At the time of writing, there are currently 10 total ship classes in Skull and Bones. Every ship in Skull and Bones belongs to a general ship class. Each ship class contains its own unique Perk that rewards or emphasizes specific playstyles.

For instance, the Defender is a defensive ship that can withstand additional damage as a Hulk class ship and contains the Hulk Perk which reduces Brace Strength depletion. Your favorite ship class will largely depend on your preferred playstyle, as Perks bring out a unique flare in each vessel.

Below is every ship in Skull and Bones, along with the ship size and Perk information: