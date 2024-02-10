All ships in Skull and Bones listed

Your ship is your most important tool in Skull and Bones, acting as both your transportation through treacherous waters and defense against fellow pirates. Although you start out with a Dhow, you soon after have no shortage of ship options.
The introduction sequence of Skull and Bones gives you a starting ship, the Bedar, for free. After this, any ships you purchase you must finance yourself with coin and raw materials. Every ship in Skull and Bones has its own unique Perk that suits the ship to a specific playstyle.
Before committing to your next vessel, you might want a brief overview of all ships in Skull and Bones.
Every Ship in Skull and Bones, listed
At the time of writing, there are currently 10 total ship classes in Skull and Bones. Every ship in Skull and Bones belongs to a general ship class. Each ship class contains its own unique Perk that rewards or emphasizes specific playstyles.
For instance, the Defender is a defensive ship that can withstand additional damage as a Hulk class ship and contains the Hulk Perk which reduces Brace Strength depletion. Your favorite ship class will largely depend on your preferred playstyle, as Perks bring out a unique flare in each vessel.
Below is every ship in Skull and Bones, along with the ship size and Perk information:
|Ship
|Size
|Perk
|Dhow
|Extra Small
|Hunter: You can preserve resources gained from hunting wildlife.
|Hulk
|Small
|Ironclad: Your Brace Strength depletion and recovery reduces by 20 percent when hit. Brace Strength is also increased by 250 percent.
|Bedar
|Small
|Unburdened: Your hull health regenerates by .5 percent, and severe damage is also restored by one percent every second. Friendly ships within your radius also share this effect.
|Cutter
|Small
|Unburdened: Your hull health regenerates by .5 percent, and severe damage is also restored by one percent every second. Friendly ships within your radius also share this effect.
|Sloop
|Small
|Outburst: Explosives have a 50 percent chance to trigger explosions, which can deal an additional 1,500 damage. Your damage with explosives is increased by 15 percent, and damage to structures bumped by 20 percent.
|Barge
|Small
|Detonate: Your explosive weapons have a 70 percent chance of triggering an explosion with a radius of 125m. If the ship is already set ablaze, this effect automatically applies.
|Padewakang
|Medium
|Tenacity: Your Brace Strength Recovery is increased by four per second. Overall Brace Strength is increased by 50 percent.
|Snow
|Medium
|Tenacity: Your Brace Strength Recovery is increased by four per second. Overall Brace Strength is increased by 50 percent.
|Sambuk
|Medium
|Scorched: Deals 5,000 burning damage whenever you set another ship on fire. Fire will spread within a 150m radius of the alit ship. Increases your damage dealt to ships set ablaze by 50 percent.
|Brigantine
|Medium
|Bullhorn: Damage from ramming increased by 45 percent. Torn Sail duration effect reduced by 80 percent. Applies the Flooded effect to any ship that you ram.