How to get the Barque ship blueprint in Skull and Bones

The Barque is a new Support ship in Skull and Bones introduced in season one. If you plan to become the fleet’s ultimate healer, here’s how to get the Barque blueprint in Skull and Bones.

How to unlock the Barque ship blueprint in Skull and Bones

You’ll also get a cute cat for 90 unlocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Barque ship blueprint is a part of the Skull and Bones season one battle pass. To get the blueprint, you must unlock 45 rewards in the Smuggler Pass. This means you need to earn 45 Smuggler’s Marks and spend them on rewards.

You don’t need to spend the Smuggler Pass Token and get the premium battle pass. The Barque blueprint is a free reward that you should be able to get by simply playing the game and completing seasonal challenges.

How to farm Smuggler’s Marks in Skull and Bones

Completing 12 Wave challenges grants extra SP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn Smuggler’s Marks in Skull and Bones and claim battle pass rewards, you can either complete seasonal challenges or gain Infamy. Each will grant you Smuggler Points (SP) to earn Marks, but I recommend you do both.

Challenges are the most straightforward way to progress through the battle pass. Every week, there are new weekly challenges, and every 30 days, there’s a new Wave of challenges. Target the most difficult ones, and the others will slowly complete themselves.

While you’re completing challenges or are simply playing the game by delivering pieces of eight and competing contracts, you’ll gain Infamy that also contributes to the battle pass. But you can get more Infamy if you focus on sinking as many ships as possible. This will speed up your battle pass progression, and it’s a good source of Silver.

How good is the Barque in Skull and Bones?

Support players finally have a viable endgame option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your only Support option in Skull and Bones was previously the Cutter ship, a very early-game vessel with a base rank of two. The Barque, however, has a base rank of five, just like the top-tier DPS ships, including the Sambuk and the Brigantine. This makes the Barque the best Support choice for any endgame activities.

The ship comes with a Revitalized perk that restores 0.5 percent of Severe Damage and Hull Health per second for yourself and nearby allies. It also restores 15 percent of Stamina, 10 percent of Severe Damage, and 60 percent more Hull Health if using a repair weapon.

If you need Support in your team to fight tough bosses like La Peste or the Ghost Ship, Barque is your best option.