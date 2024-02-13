How to get the Sambuk blueprint in Skull and Bones

The Sambuk ship, also known as the Pyromaniac, is the ultimate endgame goal for any ship captain in Skull and Bones that wants to light the seas ablaze.

If you’ve enjoyed using the smaller Firebrand Barge and its special Wildfire perk that spreads the Ablaze effect to nearby ships, then you’re going to love the Sambuk. The Sambuk perk, Scorched, deals 5000 Burning damage when you apply the Ablaze effect to an enemy ship, and Ablaze is applied to enemies within a 150m radius. Any ships that are Ablaze take 30 percent increased damage.

So how do you get one of the most dangerous ships in Skull and Bones? Like any other ship, you’ll need the blueprints.

Is the Sambuk worth it in Skull and Bones?

If you’re comfortable playing up close and personal against enemy ships, then yes, the Sambuk is absolutely worth it. The Scorched perk effectively allows you to deal 5000 Burning damage just by getting into close range, and the damage you deal after will be increased.

Additionally, the Sambuk can be equipped with weapons in all the major slots (bow, stern, broadsides, and auxiliary), has multiple gunports, and five furniture slots. It’s only drawback is that it has weaker hull strength than other DPS ships, but that’s cause it’s built to deal damage quickly and efficiently.

How do I get the Sambuk blueprint in Skull and Bones?

Sadly, you can’t pet the cat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To purchase the Sambuk blueprint, you will first need to reach the Cutthroat rank of Infamy, the second highest rank behind Kingpin.

Once you’ve reached Cutthroat, you can purchase the Sambuk blueprint from the Helm’s Black Market for 5,000 pieces of eight. Yanita Nara, the barkeep at Le Mont Muet in Sainte-Anne who introduces you to the Helm and the smuggling aspect of the game, will sell you the blueprints if you have the Infamy and the coin, as will other Black Market vendors.

What do I need to craft the Sambuk in Skull and Bones?

It’s worth the cost. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you acquire the blueprints, you’ll need the materials to craft the Sambuk. You will need:

15 Greenheart Plank

15 Magnetite Ingot

12 Roselle Cloth

Four Wood Tar

Four Cogwheel

Two Torsion Spring

Eels’ Twine

12,000 Silver

The Wood Tar, Cogwheel, and Torsion Springs can all be looted and plundered from Le Compagnie ships and settlements. Once you have all the materials, head to the shipwright and construct your Sambuk, then take to the seas and start burning hings.