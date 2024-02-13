Category:
Skull and Bones

How to get the Sambuk blueprint in Skull and Bones

Burn the seas so much they boil.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 01:05 pm
Pirates sitting at a bar near the Helm entrance in Skull and Bones.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Sambuk ship, also known as the Pyromaniac, is the ultimate endgame goal for any ship captain in Skull and Bones that wants to light the seas ablaze.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve enjoyed using the smaller Firebrand Barge and its special Wildfire perk that spreads the Ablaze effect to nearby ships, then you’re going to love the Sambuk. The Sambuk perk, Scorched, deals 5000 Burning damage when you apply the Ablaze effect to an enemy ship, and Ablaze is applied to enemies within a 150m radius. Any ships that are Ablaze take 30 percent increased damage.

So how do you get one of the most dangerous ships in Skull and Bones? Like any other ship, you’ll need the blueprints.

Is the Sambuk worth it in Skull and Bones?

If you’re comfortable playing up close and personal against enemy ships, then yes, the Sambuk is absolutely worth it. The Scorched perk effectively allows you to deal 5000 Burning damage just by getting into close range, and the damage you deal after will be increased.

Additionally, the Sambuk can be equipped with weapons in all the major slots (bow, stern, broadsides, and auxiliary), has multiple gunports, and five furniture slots. It’s only drawback is that it has weaker hull strength than other DPS ships, but that’s cause it’s built to deal damage quickly and efficiently.

How do I get the Sambuk blueprint in Skull and Bones?

Yanita Nara, manager of Le Pont Muet, at the bar in Skull and Bones.
Sadly, you can’t pet the cat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To purchase the Sambuk blueprint, you will first need to reach the Cutthroat rank of Infamy, the second highest rank behind Kingpin.

Once you’ve reached Cutthroat, you can purchase the Sambuk blueprint from the Helm’s Black Market for 5,000 pieces of eight. Yanita Nara, the barkeep at Le Mont Muet in Sainte-Anne who introduces you to the Helm and the smuggling aspect of the game, will sell you the blueprints if you have the Infamy and the coin, as will other Black Market vendors.

What do I need to craft the Sambuk in Skull and Bones?

The Sambuk ship blueprints and material costs in Skull and Bones.
It’s worth the cost. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you acquire the blueprints, you’ll need the materials to craft the Sambuk. You will need:

  • 15 Greenheart Plank
  • 15 Magnetite Ingot
  • 12 Roselle Cloth
  • Four Wood Tar
  • Four Cogwheel
  • Two Torsion Spring
  • Eels’ Twine
  • 12,000 Silver

The Wood Tar, Cogwheel, and Torsion Springs can all be looted and plundered from Le Compagnie ships and settlements. Once you have all the materials, head to the shipwright and construct your Sambuk, then take to the seas and start burning hings.

related content
Read Article Skull and Bones Year One roadmap: All upcoming seasons, events, battles, and rewards
A player looks out to a large ship in the moonlight in Skull & Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones Year One roadmap: All upcoming seasons, events, battles, and rewards
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones: Best weapons and loadout
A player's ship next to the Sainte-Anne pirate's den in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: Best weapons and loadout
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 13, 2024
Read Article All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
A pirate smoking and sitting on ship railing
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Is Skull and Bones down? Skull and Bones server status and maintenance
A shipbuilder displaying a finished ship to a Skull and Bones player.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Is Skull and Bones down? Skull and Bones server status and maintenance
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Does Skull and Bones have microtransactions?
Pirates firing off cannons in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Does Skull and Bones have microtransactions?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Skull and Bones Year One roadmap: All upcoming seasons, events, battles, and rewards
A player looks out to a large ship in the moonlight in Skull & Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones Year One roadmap: All upcoming seasons, events, battles, and rewards
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones: Best weapons and loadout
A player's ship next to the Sainte-Anne pirate's den in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: Best weapons and loadout
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 13, 2024
Read Article All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
A pirate smoking and sitting on ship railing
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Is Skull and Bones down? Skull and Bones server status and maintenance
A shipbuilder displaying a finished ship to a Skull and Bones player.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Is Skull and Bones down? Skull and Bones server status and maintenance
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Does Skull and Bones have microtransactions?
Pirates firing off cannons in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Does Skull and Bones have microtransactions?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 13, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.