How to get pieces of eight in Skull and Bones

Get ready to strike a deal.
Published: Feb 11, 2024 01:23 pm
Skull and Bones crew boarding - Image via Ubisoft

In Skull and Bones’ economy, pieces of eight reign as a coveted currency with which to acquire black-market items. As players continue to navigate the game’s perilous waters, the currency becomes the lifeblood of their pirate endeavors, allowing them to purchase deadly assets such as blueprints for weapons that can turn the tide of a battle. 

Successfully securing pieces of eight in Skull and Bones positions players as formidable forces in the competitive seas. And, of course, obtaining this coveted currency is not as easy as looting a brigantine. Right now, the game is only at its open beta stage, and players in Skull and Bones can obtain pieces of eight only through Hostile Takeovers and Legendary Heists—so not until the game is fully released.

pirates point at pirate ship in skull and bones
Pirates point at pirate ship in Skull and Bones. Image via Ubisoft

Can you get pieces of eight in Skull and Bones open beta?

Pieces of eight become a focal point in Skull and Bones’ endgame. Despite the open beta’s ranking system capping at level 6, temporarily restricting access to pieces of eight, their importance remains at the top of every pirate’s to-loot list. So, as of now, players’ access to the coveted currency and the upgrades it would grant is still far on the horizon—that doesn’t mean you can’t get ahead of your other fellow pirates in the race for the pieces of eight.

How can I get ahead in the open beta to get pieces of eight later in Skull and Bones?

To get a head start in securing pieces of eight during the open beta of Skull and Bones, focus on capturing manufacturers through Hostile Takeovers, a PvPvE event where you’ll have to fend off other players, NPCs on land and in water, to claim the manufacturer for yourself. In the early stages, these outposts serve as valuable resources for shipbuilding and crafting, but as you progress, seizing control of manufacturers can lead to a passive stream of the black-market currency.

