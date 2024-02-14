Category:
Where to find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones

There's no Amazon Prime for pirates.
Published: Feb 14, 2024 06:34 am
A player stood outside Palka Buta in Skull and Bones.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is plenty to discover in Skull and Bones, and locating the manager of Palka Buta opens the door to one of the best ships in the game.

You can buy the ship blueprint for the Sambuk in Skull and Bones from two specific merchants that, as far as we’ve encountered, are not shown by a marker on the map, making them much harder to locate.

Rather than looking in every nook and cranny, however, we’re here to help you cut out the hunt by telling you exactly where to find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones. 

Manager of Palka Buta location in Skull and Bones

A screenshot of the Skull and Bones map showing Palka Buta's location.
This is the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The manager of Palka Buta is at Telok Penjaraha location you’re taken to while progressing through the main story—though you can travel to this destination earlier if you wish. Telok Penjarah is in the northeastern corner of the map, deep into the West Indies region.

Palka Buta can be found in the northeast of Telok Penjarah, directly east of the Bounties board. Head inside and speak to the NPC to purchase the blueprint, although an interaction does not appear if you have not reached Cutthroat level.

Alternatively, you can speak to the manager of Le Point Muet to purchase the blueprint of the Sambuk ship.

Manager of Le Pont Muet location in Skull and Bones

A screenshot of the Skull and Bones map showing the Le Pont Muet location.
A short trip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The manager of Le Pont Meut is at Saint-Anne, one of the first locations you are taken to while progressing through the main story, so this is the easiest way to obtain access to the Sambuk ship blueprint.

Le Pont Meut can be found in the east of Saint-Anne and is located away from all the above Merchants like the Shipbuilder and the Refiner, making them easy to miss if you don’t know exactly where you are looking.

Head inside Le Pont Meut and speak to the manager to purchase the blueprint, though the interaction may not appear if you have not reached Cutthroat level.

When does Skull and Bones season one start?
Skull and Bones season 1 Philippe La Peste
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
When does Skull and Bones season one start?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 14, 2024
All ship blueprints and how to get them in Skull and Bones
A screenshot of a ship and a sunset in Skull and Bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
All ship blueprints and how to get them in Skull and Bones
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 14, 2024
Is Skull and Bones on Xbox Game Pass?
Three pirate ships fighting each other in the sea
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Is Skull and Bones on Xbox Game Pass?
Jazmine Corniel Jazmine Corniel and others Feb 13, 2024
How to get Blue Lotus Opium in Skull and Bones
A score of pirate treasure inside an opium den in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Blue Lotus Opium in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 13, 2024
How to get pieces of eight in Skull and Bones
Ship crewmates boarding an enemy ship in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get pieces of eight in Skull and Bones
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti and others Feb 13, 2024
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.