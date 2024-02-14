There is plenty to discover in Skull and Bones, and locating the manager of Palka Buta opens the door to one of the best ships in the game.

Recommended Videos

You can buy the ship blueprint for the Sambuk in Skull and Bones from two specific merchants that, as far as we’ve encountered, are not shown by a marker on the map, making them much harder to locate.

Rather than looking in every nook and cranny, however, we’re here to help you cut out the hunt by telling you exactly where to find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones.

Manager of Palka Buta location in Skull and Bones

This is the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The manager of Palka Buta is at Telok Penjarah, a location you’re taken to while progressing through the main story—though you can travel to this destination earlier if you wish. Telok Penjarah is in the northeastern corner of the map, deep into the West Indies region.

Palka Buta can be found in the northeast of Telok Penjarah, directly east of the Bounties board. Head inside and speak to the NPC to purchase the blueprint, although an interaction does not appear if you have not reached Cutthroat level.

Alternatively, you can speak to the manager of Le Point Muet to purchase the blueprint of the Sambuk ship.

Manager of Le Pont Muet location in Skull and Bones

A short trip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The manager of Le Pont Meut is at Saint-Anne, one of the first locations you are taken to while progressing through the main story, so this is the easiest way to obtain access to the Sambuk ship blueprint.

Le Pont Meut can be found in the east of Saint-Anne and is located away from all the above Merchants like the Shipbuilder and the Refiner, making them easy to miss if you don’t know exactly where you are looking.

Head inside Le Pont Meut and speak to the manager to purchase the blueprint, though the interaction may not appear if you have not reached Cutthroat level.