All ship blueprints and how to get them in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones provides a variety of ships to choose from that offer various benefits, but obtaining all ship blueprints will take some time.

While the first few ships you will earn in Skull and Bones come from completing Contracts, others require some hunting and visiting specific locations. From there, you can start building them as long as you have the required materials.

If you’re on the hunt for a new ship in Skull and Bones, we’ve got everything you need to know on all ship blueprints and how to get them.

All Skull and Bones ship blueprints

Your new home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find all the details on every ship available in Skull and Bones below, including the level required to unlock them and how the blueprint can be attained.