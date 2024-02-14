All ship blueprints and how to get them in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones provides a variety of ships to choose from that offer various benefits, but obtaining all ship blueprints will take some time.
Recommended Videos
While the first few ships you will earn in Skull and Bones come from completing Contracts, others require some hunting and visiting specific locations. From there, you can start building them as long as you have the required materials.
If you’re on the hunt for a new ship in Skull and Bones, we’ve got everything you need to know on all ship blueprints and how to get them.
All Skull and Bones ship blueprints
You can find all the details on every ship available in Skull and Bones below, including the level required to unlock them and how the blueprint can be attained.
|Ship Type
|Required Infamy Level
|Perk
|How to get blueprint
|Dhow
|Outcast
|Hunter: Preserves wildlife materials from hunting.
|Unlocked by default.
|Bedar
|Scoundrel
|Lancer: Increases damage from ramming by 25 percent. Reduces slowing effect of torn sails by 50 percent. Applies flooded effect to enemy ships upon ramming.
|Earned during A Seaworthy Ship contract.
|Hulk
|Rover
|Ironclad: Reduces Brace Strength depletion by 20 percent when hit. Increases Brace Strength by 250 percent and Brace Strength Recovery by 20 percent.
|Sacred Tree.
|Cutter
|Rover
|Unburden: Restores severe damage by one per cent and hull health by 0.5 percent per second. Restores hull health of all friendly ships in a 100m radius by one per cent per second. Restores 60 per cent more hull health on a friendly ship on repair.
|Lanitra.
|Barge
|Buccaneer
|Wildfire: Applying the ablaze effect to a ship applies the same effect to all enemies ina 125m radius. Increase weapon damage by 10 per cent. Burning damage increases ablaze charge speed by 50 per cent.
|Kaa Mangrove.
|Sloop
|Buccaneer
|Outburst: Explosive hits have a 50 per cent chance of triggering an explosion, dealing 1500 damage within a radius of 150m meters. Increases damage to structures by 20 per cent. Increases explosive damage by 15 per cent.
|Sunken Goldmine or during The Devil’s Gambit contract.
|Padewakang
|Brigand
|Detonate: Explosive hits have a 70 per cent (increasing to a 100 per cent chance if the ship is already ablaze) of triggering an explosion, dealing damage in a 125m radius.
|Telok Penjarah.
|Snow
|Corsair
|Tenacity: Recovers Brace Strength by four per cent when bracing. Increases Brace Strength by 50 per cent and Brace Strength Recovery by 150 per cent.
|Khmoy Estate or during Nightfall Missives contract.
|Brigantine
|Cutthroat
|Bullhorn: Increases damage by ramming by 45 per cent. Reduces the effect of torn sails by 80 per cent. Applies flooded effect to enemy ship upon ramming.
|Ruined Lighthouse Outpost.
|Sambuk
|Cutthroat
|Scorched: Deals 5,000 burning damage when ablaze effect is applied to enemy ship and ablaze is applied to enemy ships in a radius of 150 meters. Increases damage to ablaze ships by 30 per cent.
|Manager of Le Pont Meut or Manager of Palka Buta.