Where to find the Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones

Bit of a wreck.
Published: Feb 9, 2024 11:11 am
Getting bigger and better ships in Skull and Bones can be a bit of a pain at the start until you come across the Sunken Goldmine.

As one of the many outposts available in Skull and Bones, the Sunken Goldmine has a few merchants that will sell powerful new ships such as the Blaster Sloop, as well as a way for you to restock materials, items, and ammo without having to travel back to Saint-Anne.

Once you’ve picked up all your supplies, you need to travel back to Saint-Anne to craft any blueprints you might purchase. But for now, where exactly can you find this legendary outpost hidden within the vast sea?

Skull and Bones: Sunken Goldmine Outpost location

The Sunken Goldmine is located at the western point of the world map. If we use Saint-Anne as a starting point, you must keep traveling west past the Red Isle until you reach the Coast of Africa. From there, make your way through a series of small rivers until you’re as far west as you can be. You should then come across a large body of water.

Using your spyglass, you’ll be able to point out the Sunken Goldmine on the east of the large pool. Head towards it then nestle your ship into a safe zone which will give you the chance to disembark.

I would advise anyone to travel here to be prepared to be ambushed by high-level players and NPC ships all the time. It isn’t for low-level pirates to travel into. I foolishly tried to reach this place at level two infamy and was nearly shot down multiple times by rival players looking to bully me into oblivion.

I made it, though. So jokes on them.

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.