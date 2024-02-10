Category:
Skull and Bones

Where to find Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones

Reconnect with nature.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 10:07 pm
An image of the Kaa Mangrove outpost in Skull and Bones.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll never meet a pirate who’s satisfied with what they’ve already got, and if you want to enhance your ship in Skull and Bones via some of the most sought-after blueprints, you’ll need to find Kaa Mangrove.

Recommended Videos

Once you spend some quality time crafting at the different stations at Sainte-Anne, you’ll discover that many blueprints you need require a visit to Kaa Mangrove, and you’re only given a clue that it’s on the Coast of Africa.

If your current ship feels too small, if there’s a specific type of weapon or armor you had in mind for your ship, or perhaps if you’re seeking treasure, then you’ll have to pay Kaa Mangrove a visit.

Kaa Mangrove location in Skull and Bones

The map in Skull and Bones showing the location of Kaa Mangrove.
Right in the midst of Compagnie territory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Kaa Mangrove in the southwestern section of the map in Skull and Bones, on the southern side of the Coast of Africa. It is located between La Corde Weaver and the Compagnie Royale settlement La Colonie.

The easiest way to reach Kaa Mangrove from Saint Anne is to take the river through the Red Isle until you reach the Tanjona Settlement. Then, head directly west across the Reef Sea until you come across La Corde Weaver. You will find Kaa Mangrove just to the east on the river heading inland. Once you discover it, you can fast-travel to and from Kaa Mangrove at the cost of Silver.

Kaa Mangrove blueprints and treasure location in Skull and Bones

An image of the Corrupt Campagnie Officer at Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones.
Corruption isn’t all bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Kaa Mangrove, you can speak to the Corrupt Campagnie Officer on the beach. He will sell you the following blueprints, as well as some limited supplies:

NameBlueprint TypeCost in Silver
Torpedo CrateAmmunition Crate220
La Forteresse IShip Armor840
Restoration KitMending Kit1,230
Torpedo GrinderFurniture1,290
BargeShip4,950
Kallinikos Flame IIShip Weapon6,100

The Barge, also known as the Firebrand, is one of the more sought-after Ship blueprints for DPS players, as it comes with a stern weapon spot that the Blaster Sloop and the starter Rammer Bedar don’t have, and is extra powerful when it uses weapons that deal fire damage.

An image of a player digging up buried treasure in Skull and Bones.
Nothing beats treasure hunting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re in Kaa Mangrove, you can also find some treasure. Head deeper into the mangrove while sticking to the path on your right. Eventually, you will see an orange beacon light up on the sand where you can dig up treasure.

related content
Read Article Does Skull and Bones have melee combat?
Pirates firing off cannons in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Does Skull and Bones have melee combat?
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones vs. Sea of Thieves: Which should you play?
A fleet of five Emissary ships in Sea of Thieves.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones vs. Sea of Thieves: Which should you play?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to find Bronze Ingots in Skull and Bones
Image of two men standing by a boat in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to find Bronze Ingots in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to get the Blaster Sloop ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
A proud shipwright showing off the finished Blaster Sloop ship behind him.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Blaster Sloop ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to get the Bombardier Padewakang Ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Image of a boat on the open ocean in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Bombardier Padewakang Ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Skull and Bones have melee combat?
Pirates firing off cannons in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Does Skull and Bones have melee combat?
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones vs. Sea of Thieves: Which should you play?
A fleet of five Emissary ships in Sea of Thieves.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones vs. Sea of Thieves: Which should you play?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to find Bronze Ingots in Skull and Bones
Image of two men standing by a boat in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to find Bronze Ingots in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to get the Blaster Sloop ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
A proud shipwright showing off the finished Blaster Sloop ship behind him.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Blaster Sloop ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to get the Bombardier Padewakang Ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Image of a boat on the open ocean in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Bombardier Padewakang Ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 9, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.