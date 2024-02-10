Where to find Kaa Mangrove in Skull and Bones

You’ll never meet a pirate who’s satisfied with what they’ve already got, and if you want to enhance your ship in Skull and Bones via some of the most sought-after blueprints, you’ll need to find Kaa Mangrove.

Once you spend some quality time crafting at the different stations at Sainte-Anne, you’ll discover that many blueprints you need require a visit to Kaa Mangrove, and you’re only given a clue that it’s on the Coast of Africa.

If your current ship feels too small, if there’s a specific type of weapon or armor you had in mind for your ship, or perhaps if you’re seeking treasure, then you’ll have to pay Kaa Mangrove a visit.

Kaa Mangrove location in Skull and Bones

Right in the midst of Compagnie territory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Kaa Mangrove in the southwestern section of the map in Skull and Bones, on the southern side of the Coast of Africa. It is located between La Corde Weaver and the Compagnie Royale settlement La Colonie.

The easiest way to reach Kaa Mangrove from Saint Anne is to take the river through the Red Isle until you reach the Tanjona Settlement. Then, head directly west across the Reef Sea until you come across La Corde Weaver. You will find Kaa Mangrove just to the east on the river heading inland. Once you discover it, you can fast-travel to and from Kaa Mangrove at the cost of Silver.

Kaa Mangrove blueprints and treasure location in Skull and Bones

Corruption isn’t all bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Kaa Mangrove, you can speak to the Corrupt Campagnie Officer on the beach. He will sell you the following blueprints, as well as some limited supplies:

Name Blueprint Type Cost in Silver Torpedo Crate Ammunition Crate 220 La Forteresse I Ship Armor 840 Restoration Kit Mending Kit 1,230 Torpedo Grinder Furniture 1,290 Barge Ship 4,950 Kallinikos Flame II Ship Weapon 6,100

The Barge, also known as the Firebrand, is one of the more sought-after Ship blueprints for DPS players, as it comes with a stern weapon spot that the Blaster Sloop and the starter Rammer Bedar don’t have, and is extra powerful when it uses weapons that deal fire damage.

Nothing beats treasure hunting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re in Kaa Mangrove, you can also find some treasure. Head deeper into the mangrove while sticking to the path on your right. Eventually, you will see an orange beacon light up on the sand where you can dig up treasure.