How to get the Blaster Sloop ship blueprint in Skull and Bones

The Blaster Sloop is a terrific option to consider as your next main ship in Skull and Bones—and it’s a tantalizing reward to work toward once you get your first ship.

The Blaster Sloop is a small ship that makes up for its size with its exceptional firepower. Stats-wise, it’s the perfect upgrade from the Rammer Bedar ship that you start with: The Blaster Sloop has superior hull health, base speed, and cargo space. But what sets the Blaster Sloop apart is its Outburst perks: Explosive hits have a 50 percent chance of triggering a massive damage-dealing explosion and you deal 40 percent increased damage to structures, making it essential for pillaging and plundering settlements in Skull and Bones.

To get the Blaster Sloop blueprint into your collection, though, you’re going to need to put in some work, earn some money, and head southwest.

Reach Buccaneer rank of Infamy

Fire away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To even learn the Blaster Sloop blueprint, you’ll need to reach Infamy rank five, also known as Buccaneer. For any item blueprint, you need to be at the required Infamy level or higher just to view its clues.

Raising your Infamy up to Buccaneer will take you some time, but if you prioritize missions with larger Infamy rewards as well as the main story missions, you should get there sooner rather than later.

Acquire the Blaster Sloop blueprint

Let’s make a deal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Blaster Sloop blueprint, you can purchase it directly from the Ungwana merchant in Sunken Goldmine for 4,950 Silver. The Sunken Goldmine is an outpost located inland on the Coast of Africa, on the western side of the map. To reach the Sunken Goldmine, go west from the Red Isle and follow the western inlet from the Harufu settlement and the Kambi Lumberyard.

The Ungwana merchant will be near the shore. Since the Sunken Goldmine is an outpost, you have the option to immediately fast travel back to Sainte Anne if you want to start building it right away.

Blaster Sloop building requirements

Why do you need lime to make a ship? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To build the Blaster Sloop, you’ll need:

Eight Cobalt Ingots

Eight Fine Hemp

Four Casting Sand

Four Lime

2700 Silver

Once you get the Blaster Sloop blueprint, open your map and set the active tracker to Sloop under the Misc. tab. This will mark the materials you need on your map. You’ll notice that almost all of these materials are immediately near the Sunken Goldmine, either as raw materials you can harvest or refined materials you can pillage from ships on the trade route.

Once you have everything, sail back to Sainte Anne and talk to the Shipwright. Any raw materials you need to be refined, like Cobalt Ingots and Fine Hemp, can be done at the Refiner.