How to farm Commodities fast in Skull and Bones

Commodities are the items you loot and plunder in Skull and Bones that make you money. While other goods like crafting materials and provisions serve other uses, Commodities are primarily meant to be sold, except when they’re occasionally needed to complete a quest.

Farming Commodities quickly will give you a much-needed fast start in Skull and Bones, opening the path for you to start collecting blueprints, commissioning new ships, and crafting better upgrades.

Here’s how you can farm Commodities fast in Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones: Commodities farming methods

Plunder trade routes that multiple factions cross

The northern part of the Red Isle features Sea People, Fara, and Ungwana ships. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hunting merchant ships on trade routes will be a frequent source of Commodities in Skull and Bones. With a quick inspection of your Spyglass, you can see what the ship is carrying on them, and if they’re alone and unprotected by a warship or watchtower, they’re ripe for the plundering.

When checking your map for the most opportune trade routes, you’ll want to look for routes in areas where multiple factions reside. Very often you’ll find these ships fighting each other already, allowing you to sweep in and take all the loot for yourself. No matter which ship you fight, always take the time to board the enemy ship if you can to get a better chance at extra Commodities as loot.

Upgrade your crowbar and open shipwrecks

Currency and Commodities all in one place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While navigating to and from trade routes, keep your eyes peeled for shipwrecks that you can break open. Many of these wrecks will contain a number of Commodities, but you’ll need to upgrade your Crowbar at the blacksmith in Sainte-Anne first. Thankfully for players, you can unlock the level two and three blueprints for the Crowbar early on.

Use fast travel points like outposts as a base

A home away from home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re hunting merchant ships along the trade routes, use outposts in opportune locations as a makeshift forward operating base. At these outposts, you can transfer goods from your cargo hold to your warehouse, sell Commodities directly to merchants on the beach, fast travel back to Saint-Anne for upgrades, or just lay low until your wanted level with a specific faction dies down.

One of my favorite outposts for trade route farming is The Navigators’ Cross along the northern Coast of Africa. This outpost is right in the middle of a ton of Ungwana trade routes, all littered with merchants carrying Commodities like Ivory and Snuff.