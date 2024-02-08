How to get a Crowbar in Skull and Bones

The Crowbar is among the first items you will collect in Ubisoft’s action-adventure game Skull and Bones. This is an essential tool that can help you loot, break into chests, and complete other pirate-related activities.

Skull and Bones is full of tools you need to collect in order to make your pirate dreams come true. Much of the introduction portion of the game, thankfully, takes you on a tour that gives you various tools such as the Pickaxe, Saw, and even your boat.

The Crowbar is one such tool that you will receive early on. If you are trying to get the Crowbar in Skull and Bones, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get the Crowbar in Skull and Bones

You will get the Crowbar as a quest reward for completing A Pirate’s Deal in Skull and Bones. You do not need to wait too long for this quest, as it comes within the first hour of the game.

After you complete the introductory ship fight sequence and wash up on the shores of the Exeter’s crash, you will meet the Pirate Chief Officer. This unfriendly pirate will give you one of your first missions, A Pirate’s Deal.

How to complete A Pirate’s Deal in Skull and Bones

You won't spend much time in this tutorial zone, but you will pick up the Crowbar here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete A Pirate’s Deal quest in Skull and Bones, you need to gather six Explosive Firearms and six Opulent Rum. You do not need to go far in order to find these two simple items, as both are located in the waters just north of the Exeter shipwreck.

To loot these items, all you need to do is sail beside the lost cargo and press the prompted button to pick up the items. I was able to gather all 12 items by looting around three pieces of cargo, so you won’t be here long. I recommend avoiding the sharks in this area, as at this point in the game you only have wooden spears to throw. While a wooden spear is certainly enough to skew these predators, it might be better just to set sails and leave for the Exeter crash.

You can get the Crowbar I from the quest above, but you need to visit the Carpenter to upgrade this tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn in the quest to the Pirate Chief Officers and you will be given the Crowbar. The Crowbar essentially works as your lockpick in Skull and Bones, giving you access to otherwise locked materials. This will become extremely important in your next quest after A Pirate’s Deal.