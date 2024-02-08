Category:
Skull and Bones

How many players can you have per ship in Skull and Bones?

How many pirates can each ship hold?
Mateusz Miter
Published: Feb 8, 2024 07:32 am
The Skull and Bones beta started on Feb. 8, just over a week before the game’s official release. With players all over the world diving into action, you might be wondering how many friends you can bring aboard.

Skull and Bones is finally coming out after being in development since 2013. Soon, players will be able to board ships together and sail the seven seas in Skull and Bones’ open beta. Gameplay is mostly based on Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, but this time, it introduces multiplayer into the mix. So, how many players can actually board one ship? We have the answer.

Ship player capacity in Skull and Bones

pirates in skull and bones
Remember, strength lies in numbers. Image via Ubisoft

Groups of up to three players can take contracts and command a single ship in Skull and Bones, according to Ubisoft’s official FAQ page. This means you can partner up with two friends in your quest to conquer the seas.

Obviously, if you’re more of a lone wanderer than a team player, you can always endure an adventure on your own. But be wary: There isn’t a single-player campaign in Skull and Bones. You might find it tough, but no one will stop you from commanding your ship on your own.

If you’re waiting for the game to officially release, you need to be patient just for a few more days. Skull and Bones is scheduled to launch on Feb. 16, and will be available on all major platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. If you’re unsure whether it’s worth it, try the free beta instead.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.