Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake could be in the works at Skull & Bones developer

Skull and Bones comes out soon, but it seems we already know what's next.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is one of Ubisoft’s crowning achievements and now the likely upcoming title from Ubisoft Singapore in the form of a remake—something fans have been hoping to see for quite some time.

Rumors of an Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake have been floating around since June 2023, when Kotaku first reported on plans for the title. It appeared then that the remake was set in stone. However, information was largely scarce, but that appears to have changed as a Jan. 19 report from PCGamesN has found numerous mentions of an unannounced Assassin’s Creed project that seemingly began development in Sept. 2023. The mentions come from none other than the Skull and Bones developer Ubisoft Singapore, and it seems the studio has had more than development hell on its hands regarding the spiritual successor to Black Flag‘s naval combat.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is one of the most beloved Ubisoft tiles in spite of its unconventional AC setting. Image via Ubisoft

The report names several LinkedIn profiles of Ubisoft Singapore developers who have listed an unannounced project as part of their work experience. Though some are more vague and only say “unannounced title,” one particularly makes the mention of an “unannounced Assassin’s Creed project” that supposedly went into development in 2023.

The information is to be taken with a grain of salt, as it could mean that there’s simply another entry in the AC franchise coming soon. That said, with Ubisoft’s departure from annual releases, it’s unlikely it would be a new standalone entry to the series.

Ubisoft Singapore is spearheading the development of Skull and Bones, a naval action-adventure game that features the naval combat mechanics seen in Black Flag and which were praised for their design. Skull and Bones has been experiencing development hell and has had numerous delays, but the game is geared to release in a month on Feb. 16 and had a successful beta test in late 2023.

With Skull and Bones approaching the end of its development cycle (live service maintenance notwithstanding), it seems reasonable to assume that the studio would pivot to something else with the bulk of its workforce.