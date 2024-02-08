How to fast travel in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones is a pirate action-adventure game that takes place on the waves of the Indian Ocean. Considering this map spans from eastern Africa to the edge of the East Indies, you might want to know how to fast travel.

You will spend the majority of Skull and Bones aboard your ship in the early game. As you begin to fill out your pirate map and take on more quests and treasure hunts, you will eventually run into more ports that you can fast travel between.

Fast traveling may appear confusing to players initially, as it is fairly hidden in the menu options. If you are trying to fast travel in Skull and Bones, here’s what you need to do.

How to use Fast Travel in Skull and Bones

In order to fast travel in Skull and Bones, you first need to visit your desired port. Once you have disembarked onto a new port of interest operated by one of the game’s various factions, you can then fast travel to this point anytime afterwards.

You can see the cost of your prospective fast travel by hovering over the desired port you wish to travel to. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Fast traveling is not free in Skull and Bones. Depending on where you seek to travel to and from, this could cost you upwards of 300 silver pieces. For a smaller fast travel, such as Sainte-Ann to Vorona Falls, it will cost 250 silver pieces. While it is not too difficult to earn coin in Skull and Bones, you might want to start saving for a fast travel fund.

You do not immediately have access to fast travel upon creating a new character, either. You must first clear the tutorial section and make your way to Sainte-Ann. After you have met with the pirate king, then Sainte-Ann will count as your first fast travel destination. Finding fast travel locations is a great way to get much quicker access to nearby resources, such as Acacia.

I highly recommend filling out your map whenever you start Skull and Bones, as it is an extremely easy way to get early levels, find side quests, and ultimately be better prepared for treasure map hunts. While you can certainly get faster boats to cross the waves of the Indian Ocean, fast traveling is a way to speed up your expeditions as well.