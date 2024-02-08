Category:
Skull and Bones

How to fast travel in Skull and Bones

Skip the trip across the ocean.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 06:13 pm
Image of a ship docking at a port in Skull and Bones.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skull and Bones is a pirate action-adventure game that takes place on the waves of the Indian Ocean. Considering this map spans from eastern Africa to the edge of the East Indies, you might want to know how to fast travel.

Recommended Videos

You will spend the majority of Skull and Bones aboard your ship in the early game. As you begin to fill out your pirate map and take on more quests and treasure hunts, you will eventually run into more ports that you can fast travel between.

Fast traveling may appear confusing to players initially, as it is fairly hidden in the menu options. If you are trying to fast travel in Skull and Bones, here’s what you need to do.

How to use Fast Travel in Skull and Bones

In order to fast travel in Skull and Bones, you first need to visit your desired port. Once you have disembarked onto a new port of interest operated by one of the game’s various factions, you can then fast travel to this point anytime afterwards.

Image of the map in Skull and Bones showing the fast travel location.
You can see the cost of your prospective fast travel by hovering over the desired port you wish to travel to. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the map in Skull and Bones showing the fast travel location.
You can see the cost of your prospective fast travel by hovering over the desired port you wish to travel to. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the map in Skull and Bones showing the fast travel location.
You can see the cost of your prospective fast travel by hovering over the desired port you wish to travel to. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Fast traveling is not free in Skull and Bones. Depending on where you seek to travel to and from, this could cost you upwards of 300 silver pieces. For a smaller fast travel, such as Sainte-Ann to Vorona Falls, it will cost 250 silver pieces. While it is not too difficult to earn coin in Skull and Bones, you might want to start saving for a fast travel fund.

You do not immediately have access to fast travel upon creating a new character, either. You must first clear the tutorial section and make your way to Sainte-Ann. After you have met with the pirate king, then Sainte-Ann will count as your first fast travel destination. Finding fast travel locations is a great way to get much quicker access to nearby resources, such as Acacia.

I highly recommend filling out your map whenever you start Skull and Bones, as it is an extremely easy way to get early levels, find side quests, and ultimately be better prepared for treasure map hunts. While you can certainly get faster boats to cross the waves of the Indian Ocean, fast traveling is a way to speed up your expeditions as well.

related content
Read Article How to board enemy ships in Skull and Bones
Crewmates boarding an enemy ship in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to board enemy ships in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Can you play Skull and Bones offline?
wreckage in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Can you play Skull and Bones offline?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get a Crowbar in Skull and Bones
Image of a boat in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get a Crowbar in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get Acacia in Skull and Bones
ship sailing in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Acacia in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How many players can you have per ship in Skull and Bones?
a man sailing an old boat in Skull and Bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How many players can you have per ship in Skull and Bones?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to board enemy ships in Skull and Bones
Crewmates boarding an enemy ship in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to board enemy ships in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Can you play Skull and Bones offline?
wreckage in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Can you play Skull and Bones offline?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get a Crowbar in Skull and Bones
Image of a boat in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get a Crowbar in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get Acacia in Skull and Bones
ship sailing in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Acacia in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How many players can you have per ship in Skull and Bones?
a man sailing an old boat in Skull and Bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How many players can you have per ship in Skull and Bones?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 8, 2024

Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.