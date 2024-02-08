How to get Acacia in Skull and Bones

You’ll be prompted to track down and harvest Acacia for a new ship early in Skull and Bones. We’ll escort you toward the treasure you’re struggling to harvest or find the elusive material.

Skull and Bones‘ first hour pushes you along in the right direction like a compass, but you can still find yourself getting lost on the way. None of this is more true than when it’s time to harvest Acacia so you can build a better boat and cement your status as a true pirate legend in training.

The objective is simple, and the actual act itself is easy enough, but the road to get there is confusing and may have you wondering if you have your eye patch on the wrong way.

How to harvest Acacia in Skull and Bones

You’ll need a fair bit of Acacia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Craft a Saw, find a source of Acacia, and then approach the area until you get a command input asking you to “Harvest Acacia” to harvest Acadia and advance in Skull and Bones.

If you’re struggling, or one of these steps is unclear, here’s a clear and outlined set of instructions for you to haul back Acacia:

Finish the opening tutorial section until you reach Sainte-Anne. Begin your next main story mission and speak to the characters until you are told to meet with the “Carpenter.” You can now craft new tools—including the Saw. You’ll need one Metal Salvage and two Torn Sails to build it. Do this, and you’ll need to complete an objective, “Acquire: Acacia 0/8.” Open up your map and look slightly North of your position until you see a tree icon with wood above it. If you highlight this, it should say “Acacia,” so waypoint it. You’ll now want to set sail on your boat and head straight to your newly made waypoint. Get the boat right near the shoreline and look in the middle of the screen for the “Harvest” action. You’ll now have to do the green and yellow bar mini-game. Keep landing in the green zone to reap the best result.

The most confusing aspect of obtaining Acacia is believing you need to go onto land and hack away at it. But Skull and Bones makes it so you can easily do this from the comfort of your boat.

Where to find Acacia in Skull and Bones

You can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get Acacia in Skull and Bones is to find fixed Acacia locations on the map—as shown in the image above.

Doubling down on the tips above, thoroughly check your map as there are a few Acacia spots close to your starting position in Sainte-Anne. Chances are, as you progress, it might become more readily available via merchants or as rewards—so stay tuned for additional methods.

If you have more questions about Skull and Bones and its fascinating pirate world, we also know if the overall experience is single-player and how many players you can have per ship.