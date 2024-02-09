Category:
Skull and Bones

How to name your ship in Skull and Bones

And I name thee... ship.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 10:34 am
ships battling in skull and bones
Image via Ubisoft

Being a pirate and captaining your own ship is fun, but you can’t truly get the most out of Skull and Bones until you change your ship name to something childish or full of puns.

Recommended Videos

Me? I’m a child at heart, despite being in my 30s, and if I’m going to become a murdering marauder, scavenge sunken ships, and decimate naval fleets, I’m going to do it in style—with a catchy ship name.

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones provides you with a litany of customization options from the ability to change your appearance to how many cannons you can add to your ship. Most importantly, you can also change the name of your vessel.

Where to change your ship name in Skull and Bones

ship name change option in skull and bones
Your ship is your home. Image via Dot Esports

Changing your ship name in Skull and Bones is very easy. You can alter it once you buy your first ship and you have the option to “Set Sail.”

Let’s quickly break it down one stage at a time so you can quickly do this yourself:

  1. Progress through Skull and Bones until you reach the Sainte-Anne Pirate Den.
  2. Speak to Captain John Scurlock, and then talk to the the Carpenter and Shipwright and get the quest underway.
  3. To build your first ship, you’ll need 10 Acacia, 20 Jute, and 8 Bog Iron.
  4. Once you’ve acquired these materials, you can craft the Rammer boat.
  5. Head to the Anchor symbol on the HUD at the top of your screen to reach the dock.
  6. You will get an option to “Set Sail.”
  7. Press to “Embark,” and a new menu will pop up.
  8. Scroll down to “Manage Ship” and press on it.
  9. Finally, cycle through the options until you reach “Edit Name,” and you can now rename your boat.

How long can your boat name be in Skull and Bones?

invalid ship name in skull and bones
You don’t wanna know. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You are limited to just 15 characters for your new boat name in Skull and Bones. Even though there was a lot of freedom during the age of pirates, Ubisoft has decided to restrict you in this regard with just 15 characters—so make them count, matey.

Not only that but if you input a name deemed to be inoffensive and inappropriate, it will also be rejected under the grounds of an “Invalid Names.”

related content
Read Article Where to find the Padewakang Blueprint in Skull and Bones
Telok Penjara shipwright in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find the Padewakang Blueprint in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to change appearance in Skull and Bones
vanity atelier shop in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to change appearance in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 9, 2024
Read Article All Skull and Bones open beta rewards 
Three pirate ships fighting each other in the sea
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
All Skull and Bones open beta rewards 
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 9, 2024
Read Article All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
A pirate smoking and sitting on ship railing
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to add cannons in Skull and Bones
Image of a boat at sea in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to add cannons in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to find the Padewakang Blueprint in Skull and Bones
Telok Penjara shipwright in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find the Padewakang Blueprint in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to change appearance in Skull and Bones
vanity atelier shop in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to change appearance in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 9, 2024
Read Article All Skull and Bones open beta rewards 
Three pirate ships fighting each other in the sea
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
All Skull and Bones open beta rewards 
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 9, 2024
Read Article All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
A pirate smoking and sitting on ship railing
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to add cannons in Skull and Bones
Image of a boat at sea in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to add cannons in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 8, 2024

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.