How to name your ship in Skull and Bones

Being a pirate and captaining your own ship is fun, but you can’t truly get the most out of Skull and Bones until you change your ship name to something childish or full of puns.

Me? I’m a child at heart, despite being in my 30s, and if I’m going to become a murdering marauder, scavenge sunken ships, and decimate naval fleets, I’m going to do it in style—with a catchy ship name.

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones provides you with a litany of customization options from the ability to change your appearance to how many cannons you can add to your ship. Most importantly, you can also change the name of your vessel.

Where to change your ship name in Skull and Bones

Your ship is your home. Image via Dot Esports

Changing your ship name in Skull and Bones is very easy. You can alter it once you buy your first ship and you have the option to “Set Sail.”

Let’s quickly break it down one stage at a time so you can quickly do this yourself:

Progress through Skull and Bones until you reach the Sainte-Anne Pirate Den. Speak to Captain John Scurlock, and then talk to the the Carpenter and Shipwright and get the quest underway. To build your first ship, you’ll need 10 Acacia, 20 Jute, and 8 Bog Iron. Once you’ve acquired these materials, you can craft the Rammer boat. Head to the Anchor symbol on the HUD at the top of your screen to reach the dock. You will get an option to “Set Sail.” Press to “Embark,” and a new menu will pop up. Scroll down to “Manage Ship” and press on it. Finally, cycle through the options until you reach “Edit Name,” and you can now rename your boat.

How long can your boat name be in Skull and Bones?

You don’t wanna know. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You are limited to just 15 characters for your new boat name in Skull and Bones. Even though there was a lot of freedom during the age of pirates, Ubisoft has decided to restrict you in this regard with just 15 characters—so make them count, matey.

Not only that but if you input a name deemed to be inoffensive and inappropriate, it will also be rejected under the grounds of an “Invalid Names.”