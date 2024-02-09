How to change appearance in Skull and Bones

You’ll be devoid of proper clothes at the start of Skull and Bones, but after making some pirate progress, you’ll eventually be able to change your outfit and appearance.

Back in the era of pirates, it’s fair to say that clothing and appearance weren’t as important as they are nowadays. Your sword-fighting ability and the ability to hold your liquor gave a pirate more credence than any posh or frilly garment ever could.

But rags and torn cloth weren’t for everyone, which is why nicer pirate clothes were available—and they are in Skull and Bones. So, if you’re looking for a flashier outfit or a complete facelift, here’s how.

How to change clothes and appearance in Skull and Bones

You gain access early on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the ability to alter your outfit and tweak your character’s appearance in Skull and Bones, unlock the Vanity Atelier shop in Sainte-Anne—which you can do after finishing the tutorial and speaking to the Captain.

At the beginning of Skull and Bones, following the dramatic opening naval battle, you can choose your character’s facial model, eye color, and a few other rudimentary customization features. But that’s it.

The Vanity Atelier Shop allows you to properly tinker with your physical appearance if you fancy a change and change into new clothes.

If want to rid yourself of the shackles of your tattered attire, you’ll need to spend money to unlock new outfits. Additionally, you can acquire new getups by completing contracts and being rewarded with them in the process.

