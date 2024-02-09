Category:
How to change appearance in Skull and Bones

Want to become a sharply dressed scurvy sea dog?
Andrew Highton
Published: Feb 9, 2024 06:04 am
vanity atelier shop in skull and bones
You’ll be devoid of proper clothes at the start of Skull and Bones, but after making some pirate progress, you’ll eventually be able to change your outfit and appearance.

Back in the era of pirates, it’s fair to say that clothing and appearance weren’t as important as they are nowadays. Your sword-fighting ability and the ability to hold your liquor gave a pirate more credence than any posh or frilly garment ever could.

But rags and torn cloth weren’t for everyone, which is why nicer pirate clothes were available—and they are in Skull and Bones. So, if you’re looking for a flashier outfit or a complete facelift, here’s how.

How to change clothes and appearance in Skull and Bones

vanity atelier location in skull and bones
To unlock the ability to alter your outfit and tweak your character’s appearance in Skull and Bones, unlock the Vanity Atelier shop in Sainte-Anne—which you can do after finishing the tutorial and speaking to the Captain.

At the beginning of Skull and Bones, following the dramatic opening naval battle, you can choose your character’s facial model, eye color, and a few other rudimentary customization features. But that’s it.

The Vanity Atelier Shop allows you to properly tinker with your physical appearance if you fancy a change and change into new clothes.

If want to rid yourself of the shackles of your tattered attire, you’ll need to spend money to unlock new outfits. Additionally, you can acquire new getups by completing contracts and being rewarded with them in the process.

There are tons of other finer details in Skull and Bones that aren’t entirely obvious either: how to add cannons to your ship, how to get Fine Hemp, and where to find the Sea People Relic.

All Skull and Bones open beta rewards 
Three pirate ships fighting each other in the sea
All Skull and Bones Infamy Ranks
A pirate smoking and sitting on ship railing
How to add cannons in Skull and Bones
Image of a boat at sea in Skull and Bones.
Where to find the Sea People Relic in Skull and Bones
Image of a captain, crew, and ship in Skull and Bones.
How to get Fine Hemp in Skull and Bones
A Skull and Bones photomode image showing the outside of the Refinery.
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.