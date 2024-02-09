Where to find the Sea People Relic in Skull and Bones

The Sea People Relic is an item that you can only find through a treasure map.

Recommended Videos

Shortly after you meet with pirate king Scurlock in Skull and Bones, you will be sent on a mission to visit the Sea People faction. At the Vorona Falls location, you can pickup a quest for the Sea People which asks you to find a lost relic.

Treasure locations are among the hardest items in Skull and Bones to find. Unlike normal quests or similar objectives, treasure locations are not marked on your map and you must instead try to infer the location from clues. If you are trying to complete Relics of the Past and find the Sea People Relic, here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Relics of the Past in Skull and Bones

Venture to the far south of the seas to find the Fort. Image by Dot Esports

To obtain the Sea People Relic in Skull and Bones, you need to travel to the Red Isle on the Tenina Coast. This is the location of a small neutral town called Fort Louis, where you can not only find the Sea People treasure but also find various merchants and side quests.

Fort Louis is found near the southern portion of the map, near the peninsula of the Tenina Coast. If you start from the main pirate city, Sainte-Ann, you’ll have to travel fairly far to reach this fast travel location. Use the map above for reference.

Turn left upon disembarking and you should see the prompt soon after. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once on the island, take a left. You will see a ship wreckage. As you get closer, a green light will appear and give you a button prompt to dig up the Sea People Relic. Press the corresponding prompt and you should see the Relic in your inventory. Make sure the item is in your ship’s cargo before setting off to your next location.

Go to Palisade Bay to get your reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can bring the Sea People Relic to Palisade Bay to receive your reward. All you need to do is pull up to the Bay and interact with the community rather than plunder it. Even if you have not accepted the quest yet, you will still be able to hand over the Relic for a reward.