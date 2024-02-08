How to follow a Treasure Map in Skull and Bones

Naturally, finding treasure maps and hunting down loot is a major part of Skull and Bones, which means you’re going to know exactly how to follow them once you find them.

Recommended Videos

Treasure maps are common enough in Skull and Bones that you will very likely pick up a few without even realizing it. These maps can be pretty hard to follow though, because they do not have map markers. Every treasure map is different, but there’s still plenty of clues that can help you get find and solve treasure maps faster in Skull and Bones.

How to use Treasure Maps in Skull and Bones

Maps will always include clues, though not all will be as obvious as this. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Treasure maps in Skull and Bones do not have objective markers, but instead clues written on the map you need to follow. To read these clues, go into your inventory and navigate to the Treasure Maps category.

From here, elect to read the map and the clues should be written out or seen. Unlike chests or locked ships, these maps won’t need a crowbar to open.

Early Treasure Maps you receive have fairly straightforward clues. The Sea People Relic, for example, tells you where to chest is hidden and marks the spot with an “X”. This is not always the case however, as other clues are far more ominous and require interpretation.

Skull and Bones takes place on the wide expanse of the Indian Ocean. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since all Treasure Map clues are different, the best piece of advice I can give you is to fill out your map before you go on any treasure hunts. Often these maps depict the general location on a crudely drawn map, and if your overworld Skull and Bones map is already filled out then you can pretty easily cross reference that to find the most likely location. Aside from this, you could also sail with a crew of friends to help the search.

Where to find Treasure Maps in Skull and Bones

The most common way to find Treasure Maps in Skull and Bones is to destroy enemy ships and loot it from the wreckage. To get the most possible loot, you need to first damage and board enemy ships.

You can leave a ship vulnerable by striking the vital parts of the ship (they will be highlighted) After it slows down, pull up beside the ship and board. Your crew will then throw grappling hooks and take on the ship. After the ship is fully destroyed, you can loot it like normal but there will be a much better chance of finding rare loot.