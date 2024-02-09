Where to find Telok Penjara in Skull and Bones

Though you are introduced to Sainte-Anne early on in Skull and Bones as your pirate hub, this is far from the only gathering of pirates across the Indian Ocean. Telok Penjara is another central location filled with merchants, missions, and more.

Recommended Videos

Once you complete the introduction, you will be placed around the Red Isle, close to the center of the map. As your infamy and crew grows, you will gradually begin to explore both east and westward toward the reaches of west Africa and the East Indies.

Though you will each Telok Penjara as part of the main story, you might want to find this location earlier as it contains tons of useful NPCs. If you are trying to find Telok Penjara in Skull and Bones, here’s where you need to go.

Telok Penjara Location in Skull and Bones

You need to cross a large expanse to find this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You need to cross a large expanse to find this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You need to cross a large expanse to find this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find Telok Penjara in the northeastern corner of the map in Skull and Bones, well into the West Indies. If you are traveling east from the direction of Sainte-Anne, then your best course of action is to cut through the Pemburu Islands and Zamrud.

Before setting off, you should be warned this is a much higher level zone then the initial Red Isles area. Unless you are level eight or higher, then I recommend avoiding any conflict with the nearby ships. There is also a wide stretch of open ocean between these two locations often filled with storms and Rogue Waves you need to lookout for.

Telok Penjara is a pirate haven much like Sainte-Anne. Screenshot by Dot Esports Telok Penjara is a pirate haven much like Sainte-Anne. Screenshot by Dot Esports Telok Penjara is a pirate haven much like Sainte-Anne. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like Sainte-Anne, Telok Penjara contains a wide array of merchant NPCs that span from Blacksmith to Shipwright. I highly recommend that you speak with the Blacksmith in Telok Penjara, as he not only starts a short quest chain, but can craft much higher level cannons.