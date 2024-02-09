Category:
Skull and Bones

Where to find the Sacred Tree in Skull and Bones

Find special merchants at this hidden location.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 04:40 pm
Image of Captain Scurlock in Skull and Bones.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Sacred Tree is a pirate outpost and Sea People trading region that you can find in Skull and Bones. This location is filled with vendors that sell various ship and weapon blueprints, resources, and other crafting items.

Recommended Videos

Skull and Bones hosts a massive map that spans the Indian Ocean, ranging from the eastern coast of Africa to nearby island chains. Aside from the main pirate sanctuary of Sainte-Anne, you can find dozens of hidden ports across the ocean’s expanse.

The Sea People hideout is one such location you may want to find either because of the valuable vendors there, or as part of a early quest. If you are trying to find the Sacred Tree in Skull and Bones, here’s what you need to know.

Sacred Tree Location in Skull and Bones

Image of the map in Skull and Bones showing the way to the Sacred Tree.
This small outpost contains plenty of valuables. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the map in Skull and Bones showing the way to the Sacred Tree.
This small outpost contains plenty of valuables. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the map in Skull and Bones showing the way to the Sacred Tree.
This small outpost contains plenty of valuables. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Sacred Tree can be found directly west of the pirate city of Sainte-Anne, your initial location after you complete the tutorial in Skull and Bones. To get here, I recommend that you cut through the passageway at Tsifo Lumberyard, then swing shortly after the Tamby Foundry. Use the map above for reference.

Once you have visited this port for the first time, you can speed up any subsequent journeys here by fast traveling. This is one of my favorite pirate outposts I have found so far in Skull and Bones, as it contains some of the best early game vendors. Here, you can purchase a variety of goods ranging from weapon blueprints to coconuts. Below are all items sold by the vendors of the Sacred Tree:

  • Hulk Ship Blueprint
  • Tearing Culverin I/II
  • Bombard II
  • Long Gun I
  • Chain Locker I
  • Repair Kit I/II
  • Coconut
  • Flour
  • Water Flask
  • Raw Food
  • Trondro Gasy
  • Cannonball Crate
  • Sailmakers Necklace, Forearms, and Bracers
  • Clan’s Wake

Given how often you are asked to take down ships on the high seas by Scurlock, I highly recommend picking up the weapon blueprints at the Sacred Tree.

related content
Read Article How to fix unable to set sail or disembark error in Skull and Bones
Three pirate ships fighting each other in the sea
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to fix unable to set sail or disembark error in Skull and Bones
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to farm Commodities fast in Skull and Bones
A player's ship next to the Sainte-Anne pirate's den in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to farm Commodities fast in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to get Casting Sand in Skull and Bones
A passage between two cliffs in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Casting Sand in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Where to find Caradec’s Bounty in Skull and Bones
Image of a boat in Skull and Bones on the open ocean.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Caradec’s Bounty in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Funniest ship names in Skull and Bones
ship in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Funniest ship names in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix unable to set sail or disembark error in Skull and Bones
Three pirate ships fighting each other in the sea
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to fix unable to set sail or disembark error in Skull and Bones
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to farm Commodities fast in Skull and Bones
A player's ship next to the Sainte-Anne pirate's den in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to farm Commodities fast in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to get Casting Sand in Skull and Bones
A passage between two cliffs in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Casting Sand in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Where to find Caradec’s Bounty in Skull and Bones
Image of a boat in Skull and Bones on the open ocean.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Caradec’s Bounty in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Funniest ship names in Skull and Bones
ship in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Funniest ship names in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 9, 2024

Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.