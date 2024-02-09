Where to find the Sacred Tree in Skull and Bones

The Sacred Tree is a pirate outpost and Sea People trading region that you can find in Skull and Bones. This location is filled with vendors that sell various ship and weapon blueprints, resources, and other crafting items.

Recommended Videos

Skull and Bones hosts a massive map that spans the Indian Ocean, ranging from the eastern coast of Africa to nearby island chains. Aside from the main pirate sanctuary of Sainte-Anne, you can find dozens of hidden ports across the ocean’s expanse.

The Sea People hideout is one such location you may want to find either because of the valuable vendors there, or as part of a early quest. If you are trying to find the Sacred Tree in Skull and Bones, here’s what you need to know.

Sacred Tree Location in Skull and Bones

This small outpost contains plenty of valuables. Screenshot by Dot Esports. This small outpost contains plenty of valuables. Screenshot by Dot Esports. This small outpost contains plenty of valuables. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Sacred Tree can be found directly west of the pirate city of Sainte-Anne, your initial location after you complete the tutorial in Skull and Bones. To get here, I recommend that you cut through the passageway at Tsifo Lumberyard, then swing shortly after the Tamby Foundry. Use the map above for reference.

Once you have visited this port for the first time, you can speed up any subsequent journeys here by fast traveling. This is one of my favorite pirate outposts I have found so far in Skull and Bones, as it contains some of the best early game vendors. Here, you can purchase a variety of goods ranging from weapon blueprints to coconuts. Below are all items sold by the vendors of the Sacred Tree:

Hulk Ship Blueprint

Tearing Culverin I/II

Bombard II

Long Gun I

Chain Locker I

Repair Kit I/II

Coconut

Flour

Water Flask

Raw Food

Trondro Gasy

Cannonball Crate

Sailmakers Necklace, Forearms, and Bracers

Clan’s Wake

Given how often you are asked to take down ships on the high seas by Scurlock, I highly recommend picking up the weapon blueprints at the Sacred Tree.